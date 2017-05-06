Your browser is out-of-date.

Combined kitchen/dining rooms to whet your appetite

The Peckham Rye Kitchen by deVOL
Long gone are the days when every house would have a dedicated dining room, as now is the time for multifunctional living! With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that so many people are striving to combine their cooking and eating spaces and when you see how incredible they can look, we think you'll consider it too! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that a combined space leads to a happy household, with everyone interacting with each other so much more simply, but don't just take that as read! 

Come and take a look at some of our favorite combined kitchen and dining rooms and bask in the heartwarming ambiance that they all share!

1. A touch of tradition.

The Peckham Rye Kitchen by deVOL
Bottle green, marble and natural wood have all combined here to offer the utmost in traditional farmhouse chic, but with a twist. The large family table here looks gorgeous and acts as an island too!

2. Simple but not boring.

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL
This kitchen might be lacking in all the bells and whistles that we have become so accustomed to seeing, but what a minimal treat! The lack of clutter has freed up plenty of space for a sweet dining area.

3. Bright and sparkling.

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL
The cacophony of pale colors and a lovely source of natural light in this combined kitchen/diner are working together beautifully to create a happy, unfussy but still pretty space. Love those rustic chairs!

4. Luxury defined!

The Balham Kitchen by deVOL
What an incredible space! A bespoke extension, designed specifically to house a kitchen and dining room, this amazing room is so large that a massive dining table, island and dark kitchen are housed with ease. Just look at that light lantern in the ceiling too!

5. Small space design.

The Clerkenwell Apartment by deVOL
If you're thinking that you really don't have the room to experiment with a multifunctional design, then think again! This open-plan kitchen allows for a chic and simple bench dining area to be installed, without drowning out too much floor space.

6. Scandinavian vibes.

The Coach House Kitchen by deVOL
We can't get over how beautiful this space is! Plenty of light, vaulted ceilings and pale flooring help to make the room feel large, even with a stripped pine dining table in place! Can't you just imagine the whole family enjoying time together in here?

7. Fashion and function.

The SW12 Kitchen by deVOL
This kitchen is amazing for two reasons. Firstly, it is THE color for 2017, having been finished in a pale gray and secondly, it has enough room for a lovely circular dining table. This shape is becoming a little rarer, but we love the harmony it promotes!

8. The perfect accent.

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL
In a kitchen that has been finished in a bold and almost Gothic color, a simple farmhouse dining table with a rustically natural look breaks through all the darkness and adds in such a homely look! We bet a lot of baking happens on that tabletop!

9. A gorgeous hybrid.

The Islington N1 Kitchen by deVOL
What could be better than a modern room, finished with traditional touches? The sage green cabinets offer a distinct softness, which contrasts against the rich wood dining furniture and makes for a wonderfully relaxed family spot!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 5 perfectly planned kitchens for you to copy.

A dynamic and modern wooden home: with floor plans!
Are you considering a kitchen/diner now?

