Combined kitchen/dining rooms to whet your appetite

Long gone are the days when every house would have a dedicated dining room, as now is the time for multifunctional living! With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that so many people are striving to combine their cooking and eating spaces and when you see how incredible they can look, we think you'll consider it too! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that a combined space leads to a happy household, with everyone interacting with each other so much more simply, but don't just take that as read!

Come and take a look at some of our favorite combined kitchen and dining rooms and bask in the heartwarming ambiance that they all share!