Appealing design decks up modern living in this home

Today’s homify story is about a lovely home created by the Sao Paulo based architects MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES, wherein the wonderful architectural design has been beautifully complemented by the alluring interior design.
Come with us as we take a closer peek into the interior spaces of this amazing work by the architect team. Let’s go!
Here you can see the wood & white combination in its full glory- wooden flooring, white walls and contemporary finesse greet you as you admire the snug & sassy details of this living room. The wooden dining set, beside the white stairway bearing solid glass rail, is a truly fetching sight. Look at those black pendant lights!
Delightful visuals and smart utilization of space define the designer core of this room as is clearly conveyed by the clever employment of the space under the stairway, for the kitchen. The natural illumination plentifully flooding in through the expansive windows bathes this dining area, adding to the luminosity of white color.
The great looking kitchen has been designed making good use of the space under the stairs. This view clearly depicts the modular character of the kitchen bearing a breakfast bar as well. The gray wall tiles and white floor tiles adorn the working space in the kitchen, while the wooden flooring continuing from the dining area supports the breakfast bar.
This view clearly shows the open format of the living room. On the other side of the dining area is the lounging space. Well furnished with a cushy couch, rug, jazzy cushions and equipped TV cabinet, this lounge is perfect to relax with a good movie & some munchies. The gray tonality gels brilliantly with the wood & white accents.
An ideal space to unwind, this lounge offers great vistas, ample natural light and oodles of repose. Zingy built-in cabinets for decor & storage add to the sober sophistication. The tones & hues of all the elements agree brilliantly with each other to boost the modish grace of this lounge as a whole.
Imagine the palliative ambiance to come home to, as you wrap up a hectic day at work and make your way in through that wooden door!