14 ideas for a unique twist to your home

MC Sutherns MC Sutherns
magic touch, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Interior design
Why go for the drab mundane necessities in your home when you can spruce up your crib to resemble Dennis Rodman in the nineties?

A home is far more than an idyllic space of comfort, it is a place of wonder and imagination, a place of color and ambiance, a place where the banal can become the extravagant. 

If you're looking for some classic ways to add that little embellishment to your home, then take a look at the list we have compiled; a list that will bring out your inner flair. 

1. Shelf life.

The Canopy, Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited

Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited

Aside from the magnificent furnishings, this room is dominated by the expansive bookshelf—which apparently comes in Incredible Hulk green. (You can also go for Captain America blue, or Iron Man red.)

The anti-symmetrical nature of the shelf makes it a fun home grown take on the classic legal office bore.

2. Color me bad.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bright yellow kitchen cabinets above. Gray and chrome counter and cabinets below. Hatch-patterned walls which are vaguely reminiscent of a textile factory store.

Bright orange kettle. 

Round of applause. 

3. Harvey wallbanger.

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Let's begin with the blue on jet black wall, mingling nicely with the sofa and lighting features. It also adds to the seriously stylish clock in the kitchen—giving the frame of the room a modern feel. 

This is then completely blindsided by the traditional hardwood floors, bookshelf and kitchen cabinets. Eclectic much?

But the hexagonal wall pattern takes it home, looking funky and fresh.

4. Festive.

magic touch, ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

This little treat of a balcony is more luxurious than a Sheikh's yacht. The outdoor set sparkles against an all-pale color scheme, and the rough terrain floor kicks traditional to the curb. 

Where else would you want to be?

5. El loco.

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Doesn't this remind you of that old game where you had to fit all the blocks in nicely, but you never could get passed round 3 and so it ended up being a race to see how crazy you could make your ultimate shape?

It was called Tetris, and yes, it's still a classic. 

Compartmentalising done right.

6. Greenhouse.

Atrevido Ático para Soltera en Colores Blanco, Negro y Naranja, Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

Although there is absolutely zero practical use to an indoor glass door like this—it still oozes exclusivity. How could you walk into that room and not feel like Angus Young in the eighties? It's all retro rocker heaven. (Maybe Keith Richards if you're into that sorta thing.)

The owl painting is a bit freaky. But we love it. 

7. Narnia.

Modern chalet, Бражинская
Бражинская

Бражинская
Бражинская
Бражинская

This is fairy fiasco taken to the next level. It's like Hansel and Gretel's childhood was re-enacted here. The log cabin interior is a great shout out to the outdoorsman's daughter, while the ceiling light is effectively a bigger version of a druid's crown. 

In concert with the paintings, color scheme and floor—it's hard to not want to climb under the covers and wait for Red Riding Hood or Snow White to come marching through the door. 

8. Flamingos.

Realizzazioni, Happiparati
Happiparati

Happiparati
Happiparati
Happiparati

Aside from being one of the most beautiful birds on earth, flamingo's are also extremely good for a bathroom wallpaper to add a bit of serengeti seduction to the scene. 

Realistically, pink is a great color for a quaint room—but it needs to be reigned in.

Exactly like this. Perfection.

9. 3D.

Hexa-Gone wallpaper quirk and rescue
quirk and rescue

Hexa-Gone wallpaper

quirk and rescue
quirk and rescue
quirk and rescue

It's a 3 dimensional wallpaper. If you haven't caught yourself staring at it for way too long, you haven't looked hard enough.

10. Shoes please.

雑貨の映えるアパルトマンの暮らし, 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

This entrance hall pays homage to the Asian tradition of removing footwear before entering the home. Aside from being a respectful cultural tradition—it also saves a ton of time practically, with regard to cleaning floors. 

But let's be honest for a moment—this kind of looks like the hallway to a gnome's home, with the little guy waddling in and out, while his wife bakes batches of cookies. Gnomes right?

11. Under the sea.

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

If Atlantis was upon the sea floor, and had a guest bathroom, and the guest bathroom was emptied of water—it would look like this. Superb decor arrangement, and a color scheme that says—welcome to your cabin Ma'am. 

The branch-wall may not guarantee privacy—but it does guarantee style.

12. Go green.

homify HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
homify

homify
homify
homify

Technically this is the future. They've started making entire buildings in this style to further add to the oxygen content and lower emissions. But this isn't biology.

How stupendously amazing to sit on your porch and feel like you're in a green house?

Yes please.

13. Spin me right round.

Flexi Tube - Regalsystem, Kißkalt Designs
Kißkalt Designs

Kißkalt Designs
Kißkalt Designs
Kißkalt Designs

Here we see the coup de grace of interior decor. Circular shelves. Not only does it look cool…

It's a great way to recycle industrial piping.

14. Wallart.

Wandtattoo Garderobe Kirschblütenzweig, Designscape Creative GmbH
Designscape Creative GmbH

Designscape Creative GmbH
Designscape Creative GmbH
Designscape Creative GmbH

It's pretty straight forward. The clothes pegs are placed to mimic the branches on the wall. When you hang something up, it looks as though its hanging from the tree. 

Sold.

3 easy and low cost balcony transformations
Are there any pictures you would like to know more about? Do you have any ideas to add? Let us know below!

