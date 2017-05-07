14 ideas for a unique twist to your home

Why go for the drab mundane necessities in your home when you can spruce up your crib to resemble Dennis Rodman in the nineties?

A home is far more than an idyllic space of comfort, it is a place of wonder and imagination, a place of color and ambiance, a place where the banal can become the extravagant.

If you're looking for some classic ways to add that little embellishment to your home, then take a look at the list we have compiled; a list that will bring out your inner flair.