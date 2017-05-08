Chic redesign for country home

A cozy home in the countryside is manna from heaven, particularly if the mundane hustle-bustle of city life is what your everyday is about. The closeness to nature, fresh ambiance and absence of the urban noise are welcome changes that make living in a country home extremely desirable.

Today at homify, we are going to tour a charming country house that was renovated employing exquisite elegance and contemporary zing. This remodeling project was undertaken by San Antonio based interior designers & decorators NOELIA ÜNIK DESIGNS. Spanning an area of 28 ft², this comfy country dwelling boasts of earthy tones & snug warmth that win over guests, friends and family alike.

Come along and pick up a couple of neat tips & tricks for your own home, as you explore this lovely cottage. Here we go!