Chic redesign for country home

A cozy home in the countryside is manna from heaven, particularly if the mundane hustle-bustle of city life is what your everyday is about. The closeness to nature, fresh ambiance and absence of the urban noise are welcome changes that make living in a country home extremely desirable.
Today at homify, we are going to tour a charming country house that was renovated employing exquisite elegance and contemporary zing. This remodeling project was undertaken by San Antonio based interior designers & decorators NOELIA ÜNIK DESIGNS. Spanning an area of 28 ft², this comfy country dwelling boasts of earthy tones & snug warmth that win over guests, friends and family alike.
Come along and pick up a couple of neat tips & tricks for your own home, as you explore this lovely cottage. Here we go!
The exterior face of this country cottage is a true visual treat with an appealingly traditional shape, grey cladding, dark blue shutters and white finishes. The wrap-around porch adds a quaint, homey and nostalgic touch to the exterior appearance and feel. The home boasts of a double garage to park & store 2 & 4-wheelers and other items neatly out of sight—this maintains the outside facet of the home uncluttered, simple and visually sound.
The paved path leads up to the rich yellowish- brown hued front door; a flower bed adorns the perimeter of the home. The small garden and the white fence lend the exterior of this cottage, a delicate charm that oozes coziness.
The stunning entrance to the country home shines with the bright front door. Cheery tones make for quite a welcoming first impression. The color contrast is not bad either! The classic lamps on the wall light up this space after dark. Not to be missed is the pretty way in which the house number has been displayed on the wall, exemplifying lovely functional decor.
Coming to the interior spaces, wooden floors and light walls offer a warm & beautiful foundation for alluring interiors. The wooden floors extend comfort & harmony while the light walls are refreshing & contemporary. The spaciousness is fetching. Did you note the snug ambiance? The living room is in absolute harmony with the rest of the home spaces, but is elegantly separated from them by rustic wooden sliding doors that can be closed when required. This creates a seamless fluidity between living spaces but provides privacy if need be.
Oodles of cozy accents and neutral colors make this living room a comfy relaxing space. Just imagine sipping your favorite brew while soaking in the warmth from that fireplace & enjoying a snug banter with your loved ones as you lounge on that cushy couch!
This commodious media room can double up as a private lounge perfect for relaxing with a good read or having your much deserved 40 winks- what a comfy way for catching up with your own self! Aesthetically done up in a restrained fashion, this room has practical items like a rug, ottoman and cushions to ring in modish restfulness.
The well lit dining room is airy & tasteful with a decent dining set for 6-8 people and a small nook with a rug & chairs. The large window allows ample natural luminosity to pour in and add to the inviting hearty vibes.
This amazing kitchen with a breakfast bar is full of country-style finesse. Decked up mainly employing wood and granite, the modular kitchen has plenty of storage options and is well equipped. The kitchen island is furnished with small wooden bar stools, offering a casual place to sit and relax over a hot cuppa while enjoying a chit chat with the family member engaged in whipping up delectables.
Notice the dainty little corner table with the reclaimed wooden sideboard. The cart with 3 trays is another convenient hack.
The large space has been utilized well, ensuring that this part of the home receives plenty of light and has sufficient storage.
Last but not the least, the bathroom with its cool gray walls and modern white finishes extends a really soothing stance. The sober vanity with the white marble sink, modest shower cubicle at the corner, neat lighting & uncomplicated design exude a tranquil grace.
The colors adorning this bathroom make it feel serene and peaceful. The simple mirror makes the room appear bigger; the Bonsai planters add that relaxing natural touch.