The Brooklyn apartment renovation that blows them all away!

If you've long been dreaming of owning a super cool New York loft apartment, we apologize in advance, as this project certainly won't help you to get over your obsession! Kitted out by an amazing interior designer, this home is the perfect blend of industrial, personal and contemporary design nuances and the finished result is a veritable attic dreamscape! If you don't mind teasing yourself, then come with us now and see what phenomenal style and trendy finishes can do for a small apartment!
It might not be a huge home, but it is surprisingly spacious and light, considering the dimensions and the fact that there are no windows! You can thank the wood flooring and white walls for that effect, not to mention ingenious storage that helps to stow away clutter everywhere! Love the hanging bike solution!
This Brooklyn home wasn't simply a decorating project, as the kitchen had to be moved and totally redesigned, a new bathroom was fitted, all interior doors were changed to frameless doors, the ceiling rafters were exposed and only then could the cosmetic work really begin in earnest. Admit it though… you're hooked already, aren't you?
Check out that inset overhead storage bay! Perfect for housing all manner of cycling paraphernalia, you barely even see that it is there, thanks to all the engaging art and exposed industrial elements!
Had this kitchen been all white, it would have simply melted away into the walls of the rest of the room, but with some piquant red touches and glimmering brushed stainless steel appliances, it really stands out. The sleek metro tiles look so at home here and can we talk about that lighting for a moment? Wow!
How charming to see that the bathroom has been matched to the kitchen! Talk about making the spaces work together with a natural cohesion! A bathroom doesn't need to be fancy to be functional, but this one manages to have a character all of its own!
Just when you think you've seen everything that this apartment has to offer, you bump into a gorgeous sliding blue door and it's this one feature that sums up the whole home. Function and style go hand-in-hand absolutely everywhere and the results are as stunning as they are surprising!
For a little more New York home inspiration, take a look at this article: 3 New York homes that you'll love!