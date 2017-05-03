10 beautiful spaces perfect for social gatherings with friends

If you're something of a social butterfly, then we bet you are always looking for inspiring ways to create beautiful hosting spots in and around your home, which is why we are going to show you some of our favorites, right now! Each one of these terrific ideas looks party-ready, not to mention so chic and covetable and it's all thanks to the creative interior designers behind them! We can't all be blessed with such ingenuity, but we can appreciate and emulate it, so why not come and take a look and see which of these areas would best suit your sociable personality?
With an open wall design and a bar in place, this kitchen and dining room can quickly be converted into a stunning and sociable party spot, in the home! The funky lighting certainly makes it more than just a standard cooking and eating zone and look how many seats there are!
If you enjoy a good amount of clement weather, you should definitely consider installing some comfortable bench seating in your garden. The perfect excuse for hosting some fantastic gatherings in the great outdoors, a set-up like this one would only take a weekend to complete!
WOAH! This amazing kitchen extension has been created in order to offer a gargantuan amount of space for dining furniture, for when the lure of an impressive dinner party is impossible to ignore. The granite table top is outrageously elegant!
When lazy days spent with friends, beside a pool, are what you're after, you need two things; a wooden deck and some slouchy beanbag chairs! The ultimate in casual hang out areas, the decking won't be affected by wet feet and the chairs will just envelop you all as you chat!
How stunning is this living room? Not only is it enormous and capable of housing a lot of people, it also look sSO comfy! the U-shaped sofa allows for easy conversation and the expansive fireplace offers a charming and natural focal point for all the comfortable periods of quiet contemplation!
We are getting some serious Japanese vibes from this super space! With the seating built into the floor and an integrated table always ready to use, this would be a great location for any kind of gathering, from professional through to personal!
Nothing quite gets a conversation started like a fantastic view, which is why it made such sense to build a balcony seating area here! Cozy sofas, arranged to encourage dialogue all look out over what is an enchanting sight and the fire would allow for talking, long into even a chilly night!
If you are less bothered about chatting with your friends and more interested in impressing them, how about a decked-out cinema room? Yes, it's a little over the top, but who doesn't love enjoying a good film with a bunch of like-minded people?
Living rooms are one thing, but they can feel a little formal, which is why we are HUGE fans of secret dens. Kit them out like this one, with dark walls, luxurious textiles and slouchy seating and you can enjoy some really private and intimate conversations with your best friends!
A light-filled dining room is the perfect spot for enjoying some easy socialization with friends and won't require any special decoration. Just look at how lovely and cozy this example looks and you'll know that we are right!
For more party inspiration, grab a glass and check out this article: 9 perfect mini bars that will really get the party started!