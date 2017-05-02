A small apartment that mastered open space layouts! (with floor plans)

So many people see a small home as a big stumbling block to creative design and it saddens us. Especially when you see how stylish and innovative the more bijou homes on the market can be! We've found one such home to show you today that perfectly straddles the line between comfortable, cozy, stylish and small, all thanks to a genius interior designer! If you've ever doubted that small can be mighty, prepare to have your mind changed, in a big way!
Looking at this open-plan living and dining room, would you ever assume that this was part of a small home? Nor would we! A large sofa and generous dining table all fit in here with ease and far form looking cluttered, the room manages to look sleek and contemporary, not to mention spacious, but we have a surprise for you!
Spin around and you see that there is also a kitchen in this one room, which makes it even more impressive that the space feels so comfortable! White counters really help to prevent the room feeling too busy and cluttered and thanks to a cacophony of large windows drawing in masses of natural light, there is such a freshness here!
Just in case you couldn't quite grasp the scale of the room, now you can! As we said, there is plenty of space for easy movement and when you see that there is even a gorgeous fireplace installed, there is nothing wanting about this charming open-plan home! It's the contemporary furniture that really gets us though!
Now this is a wonderful way to decorate a small bathroom! So many people would shy away from using a dark color in a confined space, but here, the installation of glittery black mosaic tiles actually makes the room look larger! We are staggered that there is enough space for both a generous shower AND a bath, yet here they are, looking ready to use! Slimline storage and a wall-mounted radiator free up a wealth of space.
We love this picture, as it shows that a teen's bedroom has been fully equipped with a study area, to save the need for sacrificing a spare room for the task, and you can get a great view of the angular built-in storage cabinets that lead to the main living space. Storage has been garnered at every possible turn and we are blown away!
Now you can see just how sizable the open-plan space is, yet there was still enough room to carve out two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Stylish, generously proportioned and so inspiring for anyone else with a small home to renovate, we hope you loved this apartment as much as we did!
