3 rustic homes that defy convention!

If you hear the word 'rustic' and instantly get overrun with images of pokey little farmhouses that are on the brink of dilapidation, we are about to irrevocably change that! We've found three utterly beautiful rustic homes, each one having been crafted by a phenomenally talented architect with a mandate to preserving the stunning stonework and showcasing the natural striking features.
We don't want to say much more, as the pictures really speak for themselves, so let's take a look and drink in some of the most pertinent inclusions!
On first glance, you might think that kitchen is heralding a really traditional rustic home, but in fact, you'll see a wonderful marriage of industrial and country motifs throughout. Rugged stone and exposed brick walls always keep the rustic tone alive and well, but keep your eyes peeled for sleek metalwork, industrial light fixtures and even metal furniture. They all really spice up the finished home! We'll leave you to enjoy some pictures now!
What an incredible melding of styles! On to home number two!
Having clearly been a blacksmith's house at some point, this incredible rustic property is filled with history, not to mention being home to a forge! Both a business address and a cozy family home, there is a bold mixture of contemporary office style furniture and traditional textiles in place here, but we think you should pay extra special attention to the bathroom. It's no joke to say that that it is INCREDIBLE! Come and see!
Now this home takes things a step further! Incorporating contemporary art into a really rustic building might seem like a gamble, but it's one that has really paid off here! The cozy, warm vibe that rustic homes typically enjoy is still very much in place, but there are piquant additions, such as empty picture frames, exotic wall hangings and dramatic furniture all adding to a complex interior design dialogue and it is incredible. Come and take a look around!
