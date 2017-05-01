Need more wood in your life? We have the home for you!

We have taken a sneak peek at this home before, but having seen just a couple of snaps, we knew we needed to return to see much more! The interior designer that curated this simply staggering family apartment had no fears when it came to using one material as the main event and the wood used throughout here makes us understand why! There is just so much of it that you'd be forgiven for assuming it would look too much, but with clever textile additions, a spacious open-plan layout and bright white walls, there is something so natural and organic about the entire property.

Come and take a look and think about whether you need more wood in your life!