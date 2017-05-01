Need more wood in your life? We have the home for you!

We have taken a sneak peek at this home before, but having seen just a couple of snaps, we knew we needed to return to see much more! The interior designer that curated this simply staggering family apartment had no fears when it came to using one material as the main event and the wood used throughout here makes us understand why! There is just so much of it that you'd be forgiven for assuming it would look too much, but with clever textile additions, a spacious open-plan layout and bright white walls, there is something so natural and organic about the entire property.
Come and take a look and think about whether you need more wood in your life!
Comforting, warm and so natural, can you see a single thing here that doesn't look perfectly at home? Neither can we! Modular and sporadic wall shelving looks amazing and adds a contemporary balance to all the retro and exotic touches throughout, such as the sofa and rug and hang on… is that a hammock in the corner? AMAZING!
Honestly, this kitchen would look phenomenal in any home, but here it absolutely shines! Part of an open-plan main living space, it neatly dissects the room, according to functionality, but doesn't close off any natural light, thanks to the half-height walls! We are in love with the suspended storage shelves too and might have to pinch that idea!
Simple, sweet and finished in the same wood as every other part of the room, this dining area really camouflages itself, while adding vital hospitality! The choice of retro furniture was inspired and maintains such a natural design theme here. Please, can we move in?
Featuring a little less wood than other areas this bathroom has been created around an ethos of freshness and cleanliness. White walls and extensive mirror panels really open up the room, but with a wooden vanity and a few plants, you are left in no doubt that this space really fits wit the rest of the home.
Finally, we come to the hallway, which is a haven and gives you a little insight as to the wider styling, as soon as you walk through the front door. The inclusion of an urban jungle in this home really ups the natural vibe and supports the organic aesthetic no end and we bet it has helped to keep the whole property feeling so fresh!
