8 eclectic decor ideas for your home

If you fancy unleashing your creativity and feel that you could really embrace some eclectic design in your home, this is definitely the article for you! Interior designers make it all look so easy, being a bit funky and cool, but for those of us that have a little self-doubt to overcome, any help is a real blessing, which is why we are going to show you a medley of terrific ideas that you could include in your home! All interior designer approved, we think you can feel free to add any or all of these beautiful elements and then stand back and admire your newly accessorized, eclectic home!
Why have small lamps when you can go all out and illuminate your home with gigantic versions of time-honored classics, such as anglepoise or desk laps? AMAZING!
Grab the chicken wire and start creating! Or bag yourself some free wooden pallets and see what you can create! As long as the item is functional, it's a winner, in an eclectic home!
Shouldn't all bedrooms have an element of dreamy whimsy about them? We think so, which is why romantic bed drapes are such a beautiful idea. Sheer fabric is all you need!
Throw away the rule book that says all your mirrors need to be the same style and start looking in thrift stores and at garage sales for unusual vintage items! Even damaged or peeling ones will add a certain character to a bathroom!
Ditch the matching dining furniture and embrace a little anarchy! A slew of different chairs, in a variety of colors, materials and sizes, always look so cool. This is one tip we REALLY want to put into practice in our homes!
Anything can make great storage, if it has enough room inside of it to stash things away. We love the multicolored, mismatched styling here, which has made such great use of the under-stairs space.
Well, maybe not in lights, but certainly up in the wall! Embellishing plain or boring walls with really personal touches, such as a favorite motto or your initials, will make your home like nobody else's!
Who wants to be digging around for a spirit level and a ruler to hang some art in their home? Not us! Try just hammering a nail into the wall wherever you fancy and create a totally freestyle gallery wall. The funky look will be such an eye-catching feature!
