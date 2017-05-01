Your browser is out-of-date.

3 alternative houses to make you want to break out of the mold!

Uji House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
What comes to mind if we say 'normal houses'? Brick walls covered in plaster, defined rooms and regimented architecture? Well, you won't find any of that here! We've sought out some of the more alternative home designs, crafted by phenomenally talented architects and interior designers, to give you the confidence to turn your back on housing norms and we think you're going to love them! 

We've narrowed out selection down to three gorgeous family homes, so come and take a look as see if you like the idea of living a little less averagely!

1. A focus on simplicity.

Uji House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

With no doors or fancy finishes, this home has really mastered the art of the open-plan and understated look. What really gets us about this home is the underlying sense of open and easy interaction throughout, not to mention the gorgeous wood and concrete tones that naturally work so well together. Fancy seeing a little more?

Everything has a purpose here…

Uji House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

which is why the staircase doubles up as a fantastic bookshelf. Even the dining table is modest, to make way for easier movement! Check out that ceiling height as well!

Bathrooms don't always seem inspiring…

Uji House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

but this one is wonderful! Painted bricks, inset wall shelves and elegant suite items mean that this, the most functional of rooms, mirrors the simple decor of the main living space. Delightful!

2. Wow-factor wood!

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

It shouldn't work, should it? This much wood in one space, we mean! It really does though and you'll see, in a moment, that this is a theme that runs throughout the entire home! Plain white walls offer the perfect neutral backdrop for so much organic matter and the choice of textiles here has added such a beautiful rustic vibe. Come and see more!

The open-plan design here…

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

has placed equal importance on functionality and aesthetics, which is why it works so well! We are so enamored with the boxed-in kitchen that acts as a seamless continuation of the living room. It's all just so well thought out and the storage capacity is off the charts!

The bathroom offers…

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

perfectly cohesive styling in accordance with the main open-plan space and in particular, we are delighted by how well a few potted plants look in here! Nature is emphasized as the guiding force absolutely everywhere, even here, the littlest room in the home!

3. You won't believe it when you see it!

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

Beautiful isn't it? This family home is so fresh, uncluttered and simple, yet loses none of the charm that more heavily decorated family homes enjoy! It's so sweet to see that the only non-angular piece of furniture is the sofa, which we bet make sit feel even more snugly!

Look up for a shock!

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

A play net?? In the ceiling? GENIUS! What a great way to be able to give the kids some really engaging and fun playtime, while still being able to keep an eye on them! It even helps to circulate natural light as well. What a bonus!

Overlooking the living room…

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

is a charming kitchen that is every bit as stylish yet simple as you'd expect from this home. The very limited color palette makes this home so elegant and minimal, yet so comfortable! Did you ever think you'd want to live with so little?

For more amazing home ideas, take a look at this article: 6 Amazing Prefab Houses.

5 perfectly planned kitchens for you to copy
Which of these was your favorite and why?

