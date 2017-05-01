3 alternative houses to make you want to break out of the mold!

What comes to mind if we say 'normal houses'? Brick walls covered in plaster, defined rooms and regimented architecture? Well, you won't find any of that here! We've sought out some of the more alternative home designs, crafted by phenomenally talented architects and interior designers, to give you the confidence to turn your back on housing norms and we think you're going to love them!

We've narrowed out selection down to three gorgeous family homes, so come and take a look as see if you like the idea of living a little less averagely!