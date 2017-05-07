Pump it up with these 11 home gym ideas!

With fitness being the top priority these days, almost all of us are making a beeline for the gymnasium to shed those extra pounds or simply try to maintain that trim figure. Modern styles & innovations in home inspiration have facilitated having such an interior space at home, where you can battle the bulge & sweat it out.

Room decorators & interior architects come to your rescue, when you are wondering about the space to be made into your home gym and the design style you should go for. The good news is that any style- rustic, modern, classic, Scandinavian or colonial- can be had for your home gym; the equipment simply agrees with every style equally well. You can make it a part of interior spaces like the bedroom or living room, or have a dedicated space only for the gym.

The only thing to be kept in mind is the amount of space you have in order to place the equipment conveniently, and ensure proper lighting, sufficient ventilation & befitting furniture.

Today at homify, walk through 11 home gym ideas that will offer you an insight into the home gym concept & amply inspire you to have one at your own snug dwelling. Get, set, go!