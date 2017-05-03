A snappy and fresh urban home with idyllic comforts

It is one thing to accept the urban lifestyle and charter your course through city streets on a daily basis; and still maintain a healthy attitude and lack of skepticism about the odious nature of milling mobs that surround you every day.

It is wholly another thing to step out of that daily foray and enter the solid embrace of a beautiful home, dressed to the nines in a revamped shroud of upmarket decor and sultry designs.

The following hearkens to the latter's calling; a modern city home with all the illustrious veneer of a thoroughbred race winner in its prime.

Enjoy.