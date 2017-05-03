10 snappy wall design ideas to rev up your rooms

What is a house but four walls and a roof?

Well, our dearest readers, by now you should know it is far more than that. It is the center of happiness and joy, the hearth of love and warmth, the nucleus of family and trust.

But it still needs four walls and a roof.

Today we have a sublime list of wall themes and ideas for you to poach, to give your rooms a bit of modern flair, or classic furore, or even a bit of archaic symbology. Either way, check out these great wall designs for inspiration!