10 snappy wall design ideas to rev up your rooms

MC Sutherns MC Sutherns
Digitally printed bespoke wallcoverings and window graphics, Tektura Wallcoverings
What is a house but four walls and a roof?

Well, our dearest readers, by now you should know it is far more than that. It is the center of happiness and joy, the hearth of love and warmth, the nucleus of family and trust.

But it still needs four walls and a roof.

Today we have a sublime list of wall themes and ideas for you to poach, to give your rooms a bit of modern flair, or classic furore, or even a bit of archaic symbology. Either way, check out these great wall designs for inspiration!

1. Schroedinger's cube.

Geo Texture Tektura Wallcoverings
Geo Texture

Geo Texture

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

The gray scale diagonal cube is a popular theme among tech-savvy companies and things more in the world of gadgetry. 

But that doesn't mean that only Mark Zuckerburg is allowed to enjoy the geomancer's geo-cubic geo-awesome geo-paper.

The designer also threw in a touch of watermark fade, so it feels Raccoon City, but looks Final Fantasy. (Yeah, we're pretty nerdy too.)

2. Bermuda.

Triangles Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Triangles

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

The really great thing about this wall is that color scheme is not too hyperbolic in its statement. The green goes well with the large window showing vegetation outside, while the gray and white semble magnificently with the furnishings. 

The only real question then is:

who left that giant hacky-sack on the floor?

3. Séance.

Helen Strevens - Iris Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Helen Strevens—Iris

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Well… This is clearly more of a religiously inspired decor piece. But it looks good. If you're into Osiris and Día de Muertos and the God of the Northern Wind and all that.

Or you need inspiration for your next calf tattoo.

4. Marbelous.

Marble Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Marble

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

First thoughts?

Lightning through marble. As though the stone has captured the essence of the storm's rage.

And then been sawed into blocks and thrown onto the wall.

We want one so badly. 

5. London baby.

Cityscapes - london montage Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Cityscapes—london montage

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

If you're going for something more office conference room, with a touch of international patriotism, then here's your answer. Take a few snaps of your favorite scenery and slap them on the side of a glass door. 

It's actually a fantastic way to motivate the staff. We recently installed one with a Mcdonald's, Wendy's and Burger King silhouetted, and we've seen a peak in office work drive between 12 and 3 in the afternoon. 

Funny that. 

6. Pyramid sinking.

Jonnie Lawes - Pinnacle Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Jonnie Lawes—Pinnacle

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Like time and tide, a home can rely on two things to always go down a treat.

1) Pristine wooden flooring.

2) Yellow upside down triangles. 

7. Outdoorsman.

Green Trees Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Green Trees

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

If you can't live in a forest, make a forest live with you, is one of our many catchphrases. Granted, we don't get the opportunity to use it much. But the application is not as important as the message.

Which follows thusly: As long as you get that fix of the outdoors, you can remain indoors.

And how better to do that than with a magnificent forested wall.

8. K.I.S.S.

White Brick Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

White Brick

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

That stands for keep it simple stupid. A rule that we were taught at the tender age of seven.

White bricks, mixing unapologetically with the old-school window and overtly modern furniture, for you we only have two words.

Well played.

9. Tropical.

Timorous Beasties - Tropical Orchid Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Timorous Beasties—Tropical Orchid

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Now we're heading into some fine artistry. Perhaps you've seen walls with similar themes—flowers, orchids and the rest. But none so detailed as this. In fact, you will feel like Darwin when he first set foot on the Galapagos if your walls are adorned with on of these beauties. 

Enjoy nature.

Go green.

10. She's so high.

Kardo Findlater - Venus de Milo Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Kardo Findlater—Venus de Milo

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Ah Aphrodite. 

Aphrodite of Milos to be more precise. The most infamous of all women whose likenesses have been rendered into stone and then left inside a glass pyramid in Paris for the world to ogle at, as though they hadn't been doing just that since she was first sculpted two thousand odd years ago (give or take a hundred).

And now you can ogle too. On your wall.

Jokes aside, she is a masterpiece. 

Make your wall one too.

The Brooklyn apartment renovation that blows them all away!
Are there any particular wallpapers you really like in this collection? Or perhaps you have your own ideas to add? Let us know below!

