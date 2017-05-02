12 small bathrooms that are BIG on style!

Creativity and tasteful restraint are key when pimping up a small space. And when the space in consideration is the bathroom, it becomes all the more important to give it that special attention. After all, having a comfortable & functional intimate space for your daily hygiene routine makes a big difference to your day-to-day life, and this is the very reason why dedicated bathroom designers are roped in to create jazzy bathrooms- big or small, en-suite or otherwise.

Today at homify, we are going to visit 12 small bathrooms that defy their dimensions when it comes to style. Proving beyond doubt, that size is no parameter to determine sass, these 12 bathrooms employ different design styles- modern, eclectic, classic, Scandinavian, etc., dark as well as light colors and materials such as wood, stone, ceramics, etc. to accomplish a common goal- a highly desirable interior space.

Come along & be wowed by these 12 amazing bathrooms that quite convincingly sing- good things come in small packages !