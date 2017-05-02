Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 small bathrooms that are BIG on style!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Creativity and tasteful restraint are key when pimping up a small space. And when the space in consideration is the bathroom, it becomes all the more important to give it that special attention. After all, having a comfortable & functional intimate space for your daily hygiene routine makes a big difference to your day-to-day life, and this is the very reason why dedicated bathroom designers are roped in to create jazzy bathrooms- big or small, en-suite or otherwise.

Today at homify, we are going to visit 12 small bathrooms that defy their dimensions when it comes to style. Proving beyond doubt, that size is no parameter to determine sass, these 12 bathrooms employ different design styles- modern, eclectic, classic, Scandinavian, etc., dark as well as light colors and materials such as wood, stone, ceramics, etc. to accomplish a common goal- a highly desirable interior space. 

Come along & be wowed by these 12 amazing bathrooms that quite convincingly sing- good things come in small packages !

1. Wood & white for colonial charisma.

homify Colonial style bathroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Modish rusticity.

Uji House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Rustic style bathroom Wood Wood effect
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

3. Poised in homespun simplicity.

Uji House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Rustic style bathroom Wood Wood effect
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

4. Luminously gray classic.

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

5. Winsome sheen of soothing details.

Kleine Badewannen, Stach & Daiker GbR Stach & Daiker GbR Classic style bathroom
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR

Stach & Daiker GbR
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR
Stach & Daiker GbR

6. Classy, chic and contemporary.

Projekt mieszkania 76m2 w Będzinie - Namiarkowa , Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Modern Bathroom
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Uncomplicated sophistication.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Awesomeness of neutral hues.

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern Bathroom
ArcKid

ArcKid

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

9. Eclectic designer reflections in dark tones.

Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
Atelier Par Deux

Atelier Par Deux
Atelier Par Deux
Atelier Par Deux

10. Finessed minimalism.

Преображение, ДОМ СОЛНЦА ДОМ СОЛНЦА Minimalist style bathroom
ДОМ СОЛНЦА

ДОМ СОЛНЦА
ДОМ СОЛНЦА
ДОМ СОЛНЦА

11. Mosaic-tiled modernity.

Diseño interior en apartamento , om-a arquitectura y diseño om-a arquitectura y diseño Modern Bathroom
om-a arquitectura y diseño

om-a arquitectura y diseño
om-a arquitectura y diseño
om-a arquitectura y diseño

12. Sober temperament of swish.

Apartment Remodel on West 52nd St., KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Minimalist style bathroom
KBR Design and Build

Apartment Remodel on West 52nd St.

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
Staging ideas to flip your home!
Does your small bathroom pack a stylish punch?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks