5 perfectly planned kitchens for you to copy

Don't you just love a beautiful kitchen? We are constantly in awe of the amazing spaces that professional kitchen planners craft for their clients and we'd give anything to have the same levels of creativity, but in lieu of that, we can look at amazing spaces and see what ideas we can copy and make our own! We know, we know, it seems like a bit of a cop out, but it really isn't! Change the color, shape or size of an existing kitchen and you have something totally new, but just as stunning and effective!
Come and take a look at five utterly beguiling kitchens that we've selected for you today and see what elements you might be tempted to copy yourself! And remember; it really is the sincerest form of flattery!
What we love most about this kitchen is how pale and country-chic everything looks. Even in an inner-city home, this kitchen would add an element of rural calm and sophistication, but don't just look at the space as a whole! Let's pick out some of the really key motifs for you to admire!
illuminate the breakfast bar area perfectly. The polished finish adds a nice touch of modernity too.
a touch of simple functionality that also happens to look charming. So much better than top cabinets!
What a beautiful contrast this kitchen is enjoying. Bright white walls, natural wood and dark navy cabinets have such a modern meets traditional aesthetic. With parquet flooring in place as well, this is a really striking room. These aren't the only notable elements though!
has added such a touch of vintage glamour, but not in a contrived way.
really cuts through the seriousness of the color scheme here and adds a homely element to the space.
Now THIS is a kitchen to be inspired by! Rough sawn wood, muted colors and a real penchant for the more organic materials looks incredible and the proportions are simply amazing. We spy some really unusual touches in here as well, so let's take a closer look!
works so well to create an industrial meets rustic aesthetic. They shouldn't work together, but they really do!
are so on trend right now and just look how much grandeur they add! Those taps are simply staggering.
Whenever anyone takes a bold step and embraces really dark colors, with little concern for the ambience, we are always delighted with the results! Here, matched cabinets and walls create such a cohesive, cozy feeling and we are SO in love with the traditional wooden window shades! Let's see some more details.
has gone a long way here! A contemporary range cooker really ups the practicality of the room and looks wonderfully at home.
breaks up the dark hues so well and adds charming contrast to the white counters This island is to die for!
If black and white sounds too 'ordinary' for your kitchen, think again! This lovely space has made great use of bold cabinets and pale walls, in order to masterfully create a kitchen that any cook would love to spend time in. We love the island storage baskets, but there is so much more to admire!
so much organization potential! Sleek and almost undetectable, it helps with keeping the counters clutter-free!
is all you need to exert some luxury muscle in your kitchen. This small slice, complete with gold taps, has a really regal look!
