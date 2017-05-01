Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 perfectly planned kitchens for you to copy

press profile homify press profile homify
The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL , deVOL Kitchens deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
Loading admin actions …

Don't you just love a beautiful kitchen? We are constantly in awe of the amazing spaces that professional kitchen planners craft for their clients and we'd give anything to have the same levels of creativity, but in lieu of that, we can look at amazing spaces and see what ideas we can copy and make our own! We know, we know, it seems like a bit of a cop out, but it really isn't! Change the color, shape or size of an existing kitchen and you have something totally new, but just as stunning and effective! 

Come and take a look at five utterly beguiling kitchens that we've selected for you today and see what elements you might be tempted to copy yourself! And remember; it really is the sincerest form of flattery!

1. Pale and pretty.

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

What we love most about this kitchen is how pale and country-chic everything looks. Even in an inner-city home, this kitchen would add an element of rural calm and sophistication, but don't just look at the space as a whole! Let's pick out some of the really key motifs for you to admire!

Hanging pendulum lights really…

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

illuminate the breakfast bar area perfectly. The polished finish adds a nice touch of modernity too.

Open wall shelves add…

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Henley on Thames Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

a touch of simple functionality that also happens to look charming. So much better than top cabinets!

2. Come to the dark side.

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

What a beautiful contrast this kitchen is enjoying. Bright white walls, natural wood and dark navy cabinets have such a modern meets traditional aesthetic. With parquet flooring in place as well, this is a really striking room. These aren't the only notable elements though!

Repurposed industrial lighting…

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

has added such a touch of vintage glamour, but not in a contrived way.

Rustic dining furniture…

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

really cuts through the seriousness of the color scheme here and adds a homely element to the space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

3. Muted and magnificent.

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Now THIS is a kitchen to be inspired by! Rough sawn wood, muted colors and a real penchant for the more organic materials looks incredible and the proportions are simply amazing. We spy some really unusual touches in here as well, so let's take a closer look!

Exposed electrical ducting…

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

works so well to create an industrial meets rustic aesthetic. They shouldn't work together, but they really do!

Opulent metallic elements…

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

are so on trend right now and just look how much grandeur they add! Those taps are simply staggering.

4. Gorgeously gothic.

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Whenever anyone takes a bold step and embraces really dark colors, with little concern for the ambience, we are always delighted with the results! Here, matched cabinets and walls create such a cohesive, cozy feeling and we are SO in love with the traditional wooden window shades! Let's see some more details.

A little touch of modernity…

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

has gone a long way here! A contemporary range cooker really ups the practicality of the room and looks wonderfully at home.

A sprinkling of wood…

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL, deVOL Kitchens deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

breaks up the dark hues so well and adds charming contrast to the white counters This island is to die for!

5. Anything but boring monochrome.

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Black kitchen,black kitchen,copper worktop,san simone,quartzite,wooden stool,shaker cupboards,handmade,wooden floorboards
deVOL Kitchens

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

If black and white sounds too 'ordinary' for your kitchen, think again! This lovely space has made great use of bold cabinets and pale walls, in order to masterfully create a kitchen that any cook would love to spend time in. We love the island storage baskets, but there is so much more to admire!

Built-in storage really adds…

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Black copper,copper worktop,brass taps,brass,black kitchen,black cupboards,grey walls,wooden floorboards,handmade,britishmade,artisan,antiques
deVOL Kitchens

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

so much organization potential! Sleek and almost undetectable, it helps with keeping the counters clutter-free!

A dash of marble…

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Copper/Bronze/Brass Grey grey walls,black cabinets,brass hardware,handamde,british made,artisan,copper worktops,copper,san simone,quartzite,stylish,design
deVOL Kitchens

The Mill House Showroom by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

is all you need to exert some luxury muscle in your kitchen. This small slice, complete with gold taps, has a really regal look!

For more kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: 10 types of splashback for your kitchen.

A contemporary remodelling of an old kitchen
Which of these kitchens gave you some great ideas?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks