Staging ideas to flip your home!

If you are looking to sell your house and want it to change hands swiftly, staging is what comes to your rescue, profitably as well. You could take the help of professional home stagers or deck the home yourself using art pieces, greenery, accessories, lights, and jazzy upholstery like rugs & carpets to stage the home.

Today’s homify story is all about inspiring staging ideas for you. Featuring a Berlin penthouse designed by the Belgium based COCOLAPINE DESIGN, this story shows different spaces done up in the lovely Scandinavian style that could serve as a template for you to stage your own living spaces. Take a look!