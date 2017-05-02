Staging ideas to flip your home!

If you are looking to sell your house and want it to change hands swiftly, staging is what comes to your rescue, profitably as well. You could take the help of professional home stagers or deck the home yourself using art pieces, greenery, accessories, lights, and jazzy upholstery like rugs & carpets to stage the home.
Today’s homify story is all about inspiring staging ideas for you. Featuring a Berlin penthouse designed by the Belgium based COCOLAPINE DESIGN, this story shows different spaces done up in the lovely Scandinavian style that could serve as a template for you to stage your own living spaces. Take a look!
This no- frills beige chair is the perfect nook to relax & watch the flames crackle in the dark cylindrical fireplace, as you sip your favorite beverage and introspect. The Bonsai planter at the neat corner could be your companion! You could use up the space behind the chair for some appealing trinket as well.
The evident Scandinavian touch in this minimalist space paints a pretty picture. Combine white walls, matte black details and light wooden flooring with the simplistic furniture as the icing on the cake, and you get contemporary chic at its best.
If your space is so placed in the home, as to have expansive windows & balcony spaces, it is the ideal one to make into the living room, as you can see here. In this spacious & airy penthouse with windows on both sides, the accompanying balconies are pluses. This way, you can enjoy the outside views from every corner of the living room. Making use of different kinds of seating mixed together brings in an eclectic vibe. The central element- the coffee table- is embellished using candles & plants; uncomplicated details and uncluttered accents make for absolutely restful aesthetics.
Finesse of neutral hues plays on the minimalism of the layout; the suggestions of simplicity alluringly suffice for lending a refreshing charm. Devoid of any over the top adornments, the space seems sublimated by the sober & comfy accents.
For a minimalist bedroom with Scandinavian essence, like this one, it is all about the coziness quotient and the soft palette. Contrasting with the snow white walls, the gray bed linen & upholstery create a snug and sophisticated ambiance. Green accompaniments by the bed add to the freshness.
You can enhance the chic factor by combining different materials of the same base color for the bedding. As visible here, the knit pillow, cotton duvet, and silky sheets work together magnificently to extend oodles of stylish comfort.
Another smart hack to augment desirability is to throw in some small but sassy utility elements like these loop-holders fixed onto the wall- neat, clever and very handy.
Employing multifunctional elements always helps tidy up the spaces while provisioning for practical decoration. As shown here, these chairs with a classic design can be used as a part of the dining set or as convenient individual furniture pieces. Also, the modest wall decor and Bonsai planter add to the prim yet poised look of the space oozing Scandinavian grace.
Plain wall decor, simple furniture and some functional pieces of decoration here & there- the bottomline is to come up with ideas that offer a tidy look while lending a snug, aesthetic stance.
If you are looking to stage your home-office, a simple design of furniture and light hues are the best bet. Here, the uncomplicated design of this table, chair & accessories ensure a visually soothing and restful nook for work. Also, using light shades brightens up the space, that lifts spirits too!
You can experiment with different designs instead of the monotonous office furniture. What you can see here is the classic Eames chair and the winsomeness of white.
You can always count on fresh green suggestions to ring in palliative vibes in the contemporary flair of your modular kitchen, exactly as shown here.
Bonsai planters & wooden countertops- warmth of nature REALLY pimps it up.
Visually sound multifunctional details make the kitchen shine, as is evident from this alluring kitchen table-cum-storage. The box integrated with the table facilitates convenient storage for certain food items and kitchen utensils.
Eye-catching yet sober pendant lamps decorated using knit fabrics are another innovative element; a bit of creative mix and match delivers and how!
These days, leaning towards practices like recycle and reuse falls pretty much within the ambit of the Scandinavian design. Crafting furnishing accessories through DIY methods, reclaimed furniture- tables, chairs, cabinets, etc., are Scandinavian-style design solutions. Wood is quite popular as raw material for DIY items, as we can see here for the kitchen table, wall hook, the corner stool & the top of the grid-table.
The basic idea is the employment of simplicity, restrained embellishment, extreme functionality and clean lines for inspirational elegance to zing up the spaces.