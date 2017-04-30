2 apartments that make great use of white and wood

It's not a secret that natural wood and white are a dream combination, which is why so many interior designers use them together, but today, we are going to show you just HOW incredible they can look! Fresh, organic and calm, the two apartments that we are going to showcase here have really made the scheme their own, by adding gorgeous accent colors, fabulous tiles and soft furnishings that will have you running out to buy something similar. Don't believe us? Then just come and see!
There is such a natural balance and harmony to this first apartment, thanks to the use of lashings of white, more wood than you can imagine and, beautiful extra detailing. In the living room, you'll find soft sage green additions that look as though they have come straight from nature and in the kitchen, muted by patterned tiles add just enough extra pizazz to make the space more than just pretty; it's covetable. Open layouts and extensive glazing seek to mirror the lovely views outside and offer easy transitions and even the bathroom is a design masterpiece in its own right. Come and take a look and see how relaxed you feel, once you've seen all the pictures. That in itself will make you want to emulate this style of home!
With far fewer accent hues than the first apartment, this amazing home is notable just for how bright and vibrant it is. Every piece of furniture has clearly been chosen to fulfill a purpose, while not disrupting the overarching calm of the space and with just soft gray breaking up the scheme, the cohesion is staggering. Far from being cold, this home has a naturally inviting and luxurious feel, which is supported by statement furniture and luxe soft furnishings, whilst the open-plan layout offers little in the way of barricades to break through, when moving from one space to another. A masterclass in how to use white well, we think you'll be throwing away your paint swatches after seeing this home! Let's see!
