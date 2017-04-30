2 apartments that make great use of white and wood

There is such a natural balance and harmony to this first apartment, thanks to the use of lashings of white, more wood than you can imagine and, beautiful extra detailing. In the living room, you'll find soft sage green additions that look as though they have come straight from nature and in the kitchen, muted by patterned tiles add just enough extra pizazz to make the space more than just pretty; it's covetable. Open layouts and extensive glazing seek to mirror the lovely views outside and offer easy transitions and even the bathroom is a design masterpiece in its own right. Come and take a look and see how relaxed you feel, once you've seen all the pictures. That in itself will make you want to emulate this style of home!