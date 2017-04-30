Making office space out of a container + floor plans

We love looking for the more unusual projects and boy, did we find one today! Taking an old and disused shipping container, a team of phenomenally talented architects have created an amazing self-contained (excuse the accidental pun!) office space that can transform to offer extra functionality, as and when needed! You seriously won't believe how stylish, contemporary and innovative this office is, to the point where we think you'll start searching Craigslist for a shipping container to pop in your backyard!
Naturally, any office this forward thinking has to have a bike store! We love how bicycles can simply get hung up on the doors and actually, add to the fantastic aesthetic!
Naturally, this shipping container wasn't ever going to be left looking tatty and rusty, but what an incredible transformation it has undergone! With windows and shade panels added, as well as piquant color and lighting, we'd struggle to believe that this is a container, if we didn't already know!
Well, you certainly can't say that this space isn;t big enough to work in! A desk, shelving and comfortable chairs are all exactly where you'd expect them, but just wait until we show you how this entire set-up can be changed and altered for different functions!
Flip the desk top up and into the wall and you have a large brainstorming whiteboard, ready to use! The desk support, in turn, folds up and slides effortlessly into the wall to create a spacious confab area.
You see? With the desk all packed away, there is more than enough room for a casual brainstorming session around the whiteboard or even a formal interview. Hmmm, we think those chairs might get in the way eventually though!
When the chairs aren;t needed either, flip open another couple of doors in the wall and you open up specially created cupboards which the chairs slide straight into! How amazing is this office? We actually want one this small, just so we have to be more clever with the space!
With no furniture out in the open, this office suddenly looks far larger and easier to navigate. There are still handy bookcases to take advantage of, but even they are inset and drain no space!
Speaking of shelves, just look how cool these floating bookshelves are! Easy to mount on the wall and perfect for having the tomes you read the most or refer to, to hand, they add more contemporary coolness.
What we love about this office design, other than the ingenious storage and furniture, is the access to all necessities. No office is complete without a break area and a coffee machine, so this one has included both! We think you could easily live in a home this bijou, never mind work!
We dare you to say that this isn't a spacious, fantastic and well thought out office space, on a budget now! This floor plan really shows how much thought went into the design and it's no joke to say that WE want one for our gardens now!
For more office inspiration, take a look at this article: 7 home office decor ideas for you to copy.