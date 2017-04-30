12 funky kids bedrooms that will earn you serious cool parent points!

If you're in need of some cool parent points, a guaranteed way to accrue them is to create a really fun, colorful and engaging bedroom for your little ones! Don't worry that you have to negate function for fun though, as there are some sneaky ways that you can craft a room for your kids that will be practical, full of storage and study potential, as well as really cool to look at. Come and see some of our favorite examples and see if any could suit your children down to the ground; you'll be blown away by the creativity of these interior designers!
this fantastic room is ideal for any blue fans! Just look at how easy a sleepover would be to tackle as well, with the modern bunk design!
Funky yet practical, this two-bed design has even got a special study area included. Love the under-bed drawers that give extra storage as well.
Isn't this room pretty as a picture? A really different layout, you still get two beds, as well as a sweet little desk and lashings of storage!
Elegant and pretty, by having ice blue as the accent color, this rom looks large and would be so simple to keep clean and tidy, thanks to the huge wardrobe!
What a sunny space! ideal for a teen, this has the look and feel of a grown up room, but with a little extra fun thrown in for good measure!
As your children get older, they'll want a more chic bedroom, but you can still inject pretty color! This space is ideal for a budding bookworm, with all that shelving!
Got a kid with a definite sense of style and personality? We think they'll love this bold color combination! A large bed and separate desk area offers some grown up design too.
Fresh, neutral and really funky, bright green is a lovely choice for any kid's bedroom! Look at the phenomenal amount of storage in this space and the gentle ombre finishes!
White walls can be a little boring for kids, so how about pale blue walls with bright green storage? We can imagine a teen really liking all the drawers here, for hiding diaries and private items away!
Modern, funky and cool enough for even the most discerning child, the pull-out guest bed here is a really great addition. Kids will love the bookcases, for displaying their treasured possessions.
Why choose one or two colors, when you can have lots? Sunny, fresh and positive, this fantastic bedroom even has hidden drawers in the bunk bed steps!
You don't even have to have steps, as a fun ladder is practical and exciting!
The mix of lilac, baby blue, white and green here really works and creates a cool, chic look, while still being fun and youthful. The desk is a great touch too, as you know what kids are like; they love their own privacy when doing homework!
