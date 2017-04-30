12 funky kids bedrooms that will earn you serious cool parent points!

If you're in need of some cool parent points, a guaranteed way to accrue them is to create a really fun, colorful and engaging bedroom for your little ones! Don't worry that you have to negate function for fun though, as there are some sneaky ways that you can craft a room for your kids that will be practical, full of storage and study potential, as well as really cool to look at. Come and see some of our favorite examples and see if any could suit your children down to the ground; you'll be blown away by the creativity of these interior designers!