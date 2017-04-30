Your browser is out-of-date.

12 funky kids bedrooms that will earn you serious cool parent points!

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
If you're in need of some cool parent points, a guaranteed way to accrue them is to create a really fun, colorful and engaging bedroom for your little ones! Don't worry that you have to negate function for fun though, as there are some sneaky ways that you can craft a room for your kids that will be practical, full of storage and study potential, as well as really cool to look at. Come and see some of our favorite examples and see if any could suit your children down to the ground; you'll be blown away by the creativity of these interior designers!

1. Brilliant blue.

'Blue' Children's bedroom furniture set by Siluetto
homify

'Blue' Children's bedroom furniture set by Siluetto

homify
homify
homify

this fantastic room is ideal for any blue fans! Just look at how easy a sleepover would be to tackle as well, with the modern bunk design!

2. Outrageous orange.

'Orange' Kid's bedroom furniture set by Siluetto
homify

'Orange' Kid's bedroom furniture set by Siluetto

homify
homify
homify

Funky yet practical, this two-bed design has even got a special study area included. Love the under-bed drawers that give extra storage as well.

3. Lovely lilac.

'Pink' Contemporary girls bedroom furniture set by Clever
homify

'Pink' Contemporary girls bedroom furniture set by Clever

homify
homify
homify

Isn't this room pretty as a picture? A really different layout, you still get two beds, as well as a sweet little desk and lashings of storage!

4. Blue and white.

'White' Contemporary bedroom furniture set by Clever
homify

'White' Contemporary bedroom furniture set by Clever

homify
homify
homify

Elegant and pretty, by having ice blue as the accent color, this rom looks large and would be so simple to keep clean and tidy, thanks to the huge wardrobe!

5. Pink and yellow.

'Yellow-Pink' Girl's bedroom furniture set by Clever
homify

'Yellow-Pink' Girl's bedroom furniture set by Clever

homify
homify
homify

What a sunny space! ideal for a teen, this has the look and feel of a grown up room, but with a little extra fun thrown in for good measure!

6. Lavender love.

'Lilac' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto
homify

'Lilac' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto

homify
homify
homify

As your children get older, they'll want a more chic bedroom, but you can still inject pretty color! This space is ideal for a budding bookworm, with all that shelving!

7. Purple and yellow.

'Purple' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto
homify

'Purple' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto

homify
homify
homify

Got a kid with a definite sense of style and personality? We think they'll love this bold color combination! A large bed and separate desk area offers some grown up design too.

8. Gorgeous green.

'Green' Kid's bedroom furniture set by Clever
homify

'Green' Kid's bedroom furniture set by Clever

homify
homify
homify

Fresh, neutral and really funky, bright green is a lovely choice for any kid's bedroom! Look at the phenomenal amount of storage in this space and the gentle ombre finishes!

9. Blue and green.

'Green Wood' Kid's bedroom set with sliding bed by Clever
homify

'Green Wood' Kid's bedroom set with sliding bed by Clever

homify
homify
homify

White walls can be a little boring for kids, so how about pale blue walls with bright green storage? We can imagine a teen really liking all the drawers here, for hiding diaries and private items away!

10. Cream and orange.

'Red' Modern kid's bedroom set by Clever
homify

'Red' Modern kid's bedroom set by Clever

homify
homify
homify

Modern, funky and cool enough for even the most discerning child, the pull-out guest bed here is a really great addition. Kids will love the bookcases, for displaying their treasured possessions.

11. Rainbow hues.

'Genio II' Bunk bed with storage stairs by Corazzin
homify

'Genio II' Bunk bed with storage stairs by Corazzin

homify
homify
homify

Why choose one or two colors, when you can have lots? Sunny, fresh and positive, this fantastic bedroom even has hidden drawers in the bunk bed steps!

'Genio III' Modern kid's bunk bed by Corazzin
homify

'Genio III' Modern kid's bunk bed by Corazzin

homify
homify
homify

You don't even have to have steps, as a fun ladder is practical and exciting!

12. Cool hues.

'Genio I' bunk bed with writing desk by Corazzin
homify

'Genio I' bunk bed with writing desk by Corazzin

homify
homify
homify

The mix of lilac, baby blue, white and green here really works and creates a cool, chic look, while still being fun and youthful. The desk is a great touch too, as you know what kids are like; they love their own privacy when doing homework!

For more bedroom ideas for your little one, take a look at this article: 16 fabulous ideas for your kid's room.

Which of these color schemes did you really love?

