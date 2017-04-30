Your browser is out-of-date.

15 divine dining rooms to make your mouth water!

house-05, dwarf dwarf Eclectic style dining room
Are you thinking about jumping on the current trend of more defined dining spaces within the homes? If you answered yes, but don't have the budget to hire a top interior designer, you can still get your creativity flowing, by taking a look at some of our favorite dining rooms! We have pulled together a host of different styles to show you today, from integrated through to opulent and even super simple, so come and take a look and see which ones you'd love to take inspiration from!

1. Integrated with the kitchen…

makes perfect sense if you have a small home. A breakfast bar is all you really need, and some super lighting! Don't you love the tiles here?

2. Monochrome elegance really…

suits a formal dining room set-up. It looks dark, mysterious and so contemporary. We are obsessed with the table here, as the chrome legs are everything!

3. This cantina style dining room…

is a beautiful idea for a family home. Kids can hang out and wait for dinner, with watchful parents in situ and it all looks so funky! The eclectic wall decor is something we'd be keen to copy.

4. Mediterranean sdining spaces always…

look stylish, warm and inviting and we love the traditional tile motifs here! A simple wooden dining table set is the ideal addition that will always be in style.

5. Au naturel style furniture…

allows for a seamless open-plan design to be put into practice. This Scandinavian-style furniture looks so good in an otherwise white room and as though it belongs.

6. Placed sensibly, a dining table…

can even be an extra prep surface for your kitchen! This chunky butcher's block table top offer the perfect slice of extra worktop and is still a gorgeous table when you need it to be!

7. Placed perfectly to drink in…

the view, this dining area is amazing. The home looks industrial in nature, but the table has a rustic vibe that creates a really inviting aesthetic.

8. You don't need to sacrifice a whole room…

to have a charming dining area, as this example proves! A wall-mounted surface has made sit-down dining easy as pie, while also adding some character to an otherwise plain wall.

9. You can go as bold…

as you dare with your dining room! A leopard print rug and rich, deep wood furniture here has given an almost safari feel and injected a real sense of personality into a sun room.

10. Wide open and unfussy…

we are so in love with this dining room. It's all about the furniture here, but being so pared back, as soon as the food arrives, the social aspect will take center stage. Perfect!

11. We can't quite find the words…

to describe how luxurious and elegant this dining room is! The all-white design is super and has a blended retro/modern look that is hard to ignore. Can we take a minute to admire the lights too?

12. Don't be deceived…

this dining room is adaptable, as the table extends! A great way to make something of a small space, we love the addition of a casual seating spot too!

13. Dividing an open space…

can be difficult, especially when you want each area to have personality, but this project has managed with ease! This dining corner is so striking, with a huge statement table, dramatic black chairs and a vibrant rug. Delicious!

14. With all the right proportions…

this dining area is charming. Clearly part of a studio apartment, it's amazing how at home a small table can look, if you add some really pretty chairs. The pendulum light is perfectly placed as well!

15. Blink and you'll miss…

the dining area in this room, as it comprises of such modern furniture! A sleek white bench looks so natural with all the surrounding concrete walls, but add in some yellow accents and we are 100% sold!

For more dining room ideas, take a look at this article: 8 small dining spaces that have huge style.

Which of these styles could you see looking great in your home?

