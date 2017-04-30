15 divine dining rooms to make your mouth water!

Are you thinking about jumping on the current trend of more defined dining spaces within the homes? If you answered yes, but don't have the budget to hire a top interior designer, you can still get your creativity flowing, by taking a look at some of our favorite dining rooms! We have pulled together a host of different styles to show you today, from integrated through to opulent and even super simple, so come and take a look and see which ones you'd love to take inspiration from!
makes perfect sense if you have a small home. A breakfast bar is all you really need, and some super lighting! Don't you love the tiles here?
suits a formal dining room set-up. It looks dark, mysterious and so contemporary. We are obsessed with the table here, as the chrome legs are everything!
is a beautiful idea for a family home. Kids can hang out and wait for dinner, with watchful parents in situ and it all looks so funky! The eclectic wall decor is something we'd be keen to copy.
look stylish, warm and inviting and we love the traditional tile motifs here! A simple wooden dining table set is the ideal addition that will always be in style.
allows for a seamless open-plan design to be put into practice. This Scandinavian-style furniture looks so good in an otherwise white room and as though it belongs.
can even be an extra prep surface for your kitchen! This chunky butcher's block table top offer the perfect slice of extra worktop and is still a gorgeous table when you need it to be!
the view, this dining area is amazing. The home looks industrial in nature, but the table has a rustic vibe that creates a really inviting aesthetic.
to have a charming dining area, as this example proves! A wall-mounted surface has made sit-down dining easy as pie, while also adding some character to an otherwise plain wall.
as you dare with your dining room! A leopard print rug and rich, deep wood furniture here has given an almost safari feel and injected a real sense of personality into a sun room.
we are so in love with this dining room. It's all about the furniture here, but being so pared back, as soon as the food arrives, the social aspect will take center stage. Perfect!
to describe how luxurious and elegant this dining room is! The all-white design is super and has a blended retro/modern look that is hard to ignore. Can we take a minute to admire the lights too?
this dining room is adaptable, as the table extends! A great way to make something of a small space, we love the addition of a casual seating spot too!
can be difficult, especially when you want each area to have personality, but this project has managed with ease! This dining corner is so striking, with a huge statement table, dramatic black chairs and a vibrant rug. Delicious!
this dining area is charming. Clearly part of a studio apartment, it's amazing how at home a small table can look, if you add some really pretty chairs. The pendulum light is perfectly placed as well!
the dining area in this room, as it comprises of such modern furniture! A sleek white bench looks so natural with all the surrounding concrete walls, but add in some yellow accents and we are 100% sold!
