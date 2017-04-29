3 beautiful British homes (with floor plans!)

Pictures say more than words ever can, so today, we are going to show you a wealth of photos of three phenomenal British homes that demonstrate the genius of the architects involved. All exceptionally different from each other, there is a breadth of design talent here that far exceeds what your expectations might be and we think that they might just have you considering a move to Britain! We'll give you an introduction to each project and then simply let you sit back and drink in the pictures, as trust us when we say that we can't get close to describing some of these features in the detail that they deserve!
What looks to be, at first glance, a beautiful but tradition Victorian terrace house has been given a sparklingly modern new open-plan kitchen extension to the rear, in a bid to free up a lot more interior space. With a desire to garner three bedrooms, extensive repair work was the first phase of this project, as you'll see that the rear f the property was not in a pleasing state. With repairs completed, a stylish side return extension could be added, which includes extensive glazing that leads seamlessly out onto a newly created terrace. This project really shows that you can't judge a book by its cover, so come and take a look!
The Studio is the product of a self-build project that saw the creation of a two-bedroom mews property. Popular in London, these charming houses are often small and in need of extensive internal rejigging in order to make them comfortable and functional spaces and this one was no exception! With a brief to create an energy efficient home, using contemporary retrofit techniques, the architects focused their attention on creating an engaging and evolving home, with sliding walls, hidden storage, tucked away rooms and a modernized facade. The finished product is a labyrinth of a house that always keeps you guessing, so you might want to study the plans properly, to understand what you are looking at!
An impressive home right from the outset, this detached property underwent extensive remodeling to the interior, as well as indulging in some seriously luxurious garden additions as well, in the form of a gym and swimming pool housing! Doubling in size, thanks to a large side and rear extension, this home became a six-bedroom property that enjoys an open-plan ground floor, beautiful terrace and a host of impressive technological improvements as well. With solar thermal and photovoltaic panels and a rainwater harvesting system included, energy usage has been minimized, while an automated Control4 home system takes care of all lighting, security, climate control and multi-room audio needs. You won't believe the pool house here, so let's take a look!
For even more British inspiration, take a look at this article: A London apartment designed for young professionals.