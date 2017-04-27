The secret to happiness? We have it right here!

Have you ever found yourself pondering those big questions, such as the meaning of life or what the secret to happiness is? Well, we can answer the second one, as it is using the right colors in your home! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that color affects your mood so much more than you know, which is why choosing the perfect hues is absolutely vital, particularly for your most-used spaces, such as bedrooms and lounges! Come with us now as we let you in on the colors that will make you happier than you ever thought possible and have a think about where you might like to incorporate them in your home!
Soft and fuzzy, like its namesake fruit, peach is a naturally uplifting hue tat will leave you feeling all warm and romantic. A little less feminine than a standard pink, it works well with basically every other color too!
For your bedroom, lavender is a perfect color choice! Naturally soft, sweet and refreshing, it will also make you that little more predisposed to sleeping, just like the flower it is inspired by!
Inspired by nature, mixing purple and yellow together will make any room instantly more sunny and natural, which in turn, will leave you perky and happy. Look how well they work with white as well!
Vibrant and reminiscent of tropical shores, what could be better for garnering a happy, positive mindset than a color that makes you feel like you are on holiday, all year-round? Wow!
We couldn't talk about happy colors and not include the most vibrant of them all! Bright yellow will always lead to an improved mindset and makes even a gray and cloudy day feel like summer.
Happy feelings are intrinsically linked to romance, so a pretty pink accent in your home will always give you the heartwarming and happy thoughts that you crave! So cute!
Yellow works amazingly well with so many other colors, but when combined with blue, it has such a nautical and fresh feel! We're happy just looking at this sofa and cushion combination, so imagine lounging on it!
Soft, calm and natural, cream will always make the stresses of the day just melt away, leaving you happy and relaxed. A cream sofa will just envelop you, like you're sitting on a cloud!
Any color derived from nature will make you that little bit happier and sky blue is a real winner! Simultaneously calming and energizing, blue has even been scientifically proven to have positive effects on depression!
