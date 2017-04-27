Your browser is out-of-date.

The secret to happiness? We have it right here!

Loaf's NEW! SS17 Collection
Have you ever found yourself pondering those big questions, such as the meaning of life or what the secret to happiness is? Well, we can answer the second one, as it is using the right colors in your home! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that color affects your mood so much more than you know, which is why choosing the perfect hues is absolutely vital, particularly for your most-used spaces, such as bedrooms and lounges! Come with us now as we let you in on the colors that will make you happier than you ever thought possible and have a think about where you might like to incorporate them in your home!

1. Peach.

Loaf's NEW vintage velvet fabric range
Loaf's NEW vintage velvet fabric range

Soft and fuzzy, like its namesake fruit, peach is a naturally uplifting hue tat will leave you feeling all warm and romantic. A little less feminine than a standard pink, it works well with basically every other color too! 

2. Lavender.

'Lilac' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto
'Lilac' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto

For your bedroom, lavender is a perfect color choice! Naturally soft, sweet and refreshing, it will also make you that little more predisposed to sleeping, just like the flower it is inspired by! 

3. Purple and yellow.

'Purple' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto
'Purple' Girl's study/bedroom furniture set by Siluetto

Inspired by nature, mixing purple and yellow together will make any room instantly more sunny and natural, which in turn, will leave you perky and happy. Look how well they work with white as well!

4. Turquoise.

apartments in a classic style in Moscow
apartments in a classic style in Moscow

Vibrant and reminiscent of tropical shores, what could be better for garnering a happy, positive mindset than a color that makes you feel like you are on holiday, all year-round? Wow!

Turquoise works for all soft furnishings!

apartments in a classic style in Moscow
apartments in a classic style in Moscow

5. Sunshine yellow.

Eton Mess ottoman
Eton Mess ottoman

We couldn't talk about happy colors and not include the most vibrant of them all! Bright yellow will always lead to an improved mindset and makes even a gray and cloudy day feel like summer.

6. Dusky pink.

Flopster sofa
Flopster sofa

Happy feelings are intrinsically linked to romance, so a pretty pink accent in your home will always give you the heartwarming and happy thoughts that you crave! So cute!

7. Yellow and blue.

Dixie sofa
Dixie sofa

Yellow works amazingly well with so many other colors, but when combined with blue, it has such a nautical and fresh feel! We're happy just looking at this sofa and cushion combination, so imagine lounging on it!

8. Cream.

Flump chair
Flump chair

Soft, calm and natural, cream will always make the stresses of the day just melt away, leaving you happy and relaxed. A cream sofa will just envelop you, like you're sitting on a cloud!

9. Sky blue.

Toaster extendable table
Toaster extendable table

Any color derived from nature will make you that little bit happier and sky blue is a real winner! Simultaneously calming and energizing, blue has even been scientifically proven to have positive effects on depression!

Which color gave you all the happy feelings here?

