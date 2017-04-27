Your browser is out-of-date.

13 incredible beds that you'll want to stay awake to admire

press profile homify press profile homify
Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Want to make a huge statement with your furniture choices? Then you need to start with your bed! You won't believe some of the outrageous, luxurious and downright kooky designs that are out there right now, but we've been looking to see how interior designers add more flair to their clients' bedrooms and we've found some beds that we absolutely couldn't not show you! Prepare to flatpack and throw away your old furniture guys, as these amazing designs promise to give you the sweetest of dreams, alongside the most dramatic bedroom! 

1. Velvet, vibrant colour and amazing height? Is that storage too? WOW!

Niki Haslam, Savoir Beds Savoir Beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Savoir Beds

Savoir Beds
Savoir Beds
Savoir Beds

2. Twisted organic wood just looks like something from a fairy tale!

Next Generation - Boys Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Blue blue,fish,canopy bed,custom bed,boys room,custom treatments,ikat,sophisticated,fun,plaid,high end
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Next Generation—Boys Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

3. Chunky, stoic wood is such a great contrast with feminine florals!

Next Generation - Girl's Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Pink pink,green,tween,kids room,accent wall,fun,bright,white lamp,chic,shadow boxes,custom,colorful
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Next Generation—Girl's Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

4. A quilted headboard and retro legs make this bed stare-worthy!

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Bedroom
Rubleva Design

townhouse in modern style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

5. Speaking of retro! Atomic legs and blue velvet? What a dream!

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

6. Turned wood finials makes for a traditional and dramatic frame here!

Riverside Retreat - Guest Bedroom Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom white rug,custom,blue,yellow,nailhead,post bed,custom linen
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Guest Bedroom

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

7. A wing-back bed? This looks opulent enough to be a throne room!

apartments in a classic style in Moscow , Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Bedroom
Rubleva Design

apartments in a classic style in Moscow

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

8. Why have your feet on the ground when you can float?

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Hanging beds

Hanging beds
Hanging beds
Hanging beds

9. Gorgeous, flirty and feminine. The pink here is pastel perfection.

Amelia, Savoir Beds Savoir Beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Savoir Beds

Savoir Beds
Savoir Beds
Savoir Beds

10. Nothing says luxury like some regal purple velvet!

King of Cotton's Beds & Headboards King of Cotton BedroomBeds & headboards
King of Cotton

King of Cotton's Beds & Headboards

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

11. This bed looks like a cloud! So deep and comfortable!

Joy chocolate oak bedroom Swarzędz Home BedroomBeds & headboards
Swarzędz Home

Joy chocolate oak bedroom

Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home

WOW! It's got secret storage too! We need this!

Bed Joy Luxury Swarzędz Home BedroomBeds & headboards
Swarzędz Home

Bed Joy Luxury

Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home

12. Simple but impactful, this metal design is timeless!

Beatnik bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards Metal Grey
homify

Beatnik bed

homify
homify
homify

13. Color and more color! Don;t you just love the shape of this bed too?

FreshBed iFo designbed in RAL color 1003 with headbord in upholstery fabric from Kvadrat FreshBed BedroomBeds & headboards
FreshBed

FreshBed iFo designbed in RAL color 1003 with headbord in upholstery fabric from Kvadrat

FreshBed
FreshBed
FreshBed

You can transform this bed, just by removing the headboard!

FreshBed iFo designbed in RAL color 1003 FreshBed BedroomBeds & headboards
FreshBed

FreshBed iFo designbed in RAL color 1003

FreshBed
FreshBed
FreshBed

We could be tempted by a suspended bed now, could you? For more amazing bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 10 bedroom decor ideas you'll love!

14 delicious outdoor dining ideas!
Are you craving a more phenomenal bed now?

