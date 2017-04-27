13 incredible beds that you'll want to stay awake to admire

Want to make a huge statement with your furniture choices? Then you need to start with your bed! You won't believe some of the outrageous, luxurious and downright kooky designs that are out there right now, but we've been looking to see how interior designers add more flair to their clients' bedrooms and we've found some beds that we absolutely couldn't not show you! Prepare to flatpack and throw away your old furniture guys, as these amazing designs promise to give you the sweetest of dreams, alongside the most dramatic bedroom!