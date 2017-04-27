14 delicious outdoor dining ideas!

Here comes summer, which means that you need to start thinking about your outdoor dining potential! You don't need to set up a formal dining room in your garden or anything, though that can be a fantastic option, as there are a host of fantastic ideas for you to choose from, which span the whole spectrum of super simple and casual, through to all-out opulence! If you've taken the time to preen your garden to the levels of professional landscape architects, then you deserve to sit out and enjoy the fruits of your labor, so come with us now as we show you some terrific outdoor dining ideas that will help you to enjoy your view!
A table and a couple of chairs are all you need, if you have great company to eat outdoors with!
How about turning a large balcony into an outdoor dining room, with all-weather protection? You'd never eat indoors again!
If you already have a terrace in place, erect a simple pergola and you have a ready-made eating area! So easy!
If you have the time, inclination and budget, why not redesign your whole garden to look cohesive and include a pretty dining terrace? We LOVE the lighting here!
How about a dining area, PLUS a cooking space, all on one terrace? If the weather is good, you can simply migrate outdoors with all your ingredients and cook up a storm!
Now this we love! A comfortable relaxation spot leads on from a simple dining table, to make sure that you can keep the party going!
How charming! Reclaimed wood furniture makes for a stunning outdoor eating area and really keeps the look organic and natural.
Ca Nostrasingle family house and swimming pool
Got a big family or a lot of sociable friends? Then you need to set up an outdoor canteen! A long table, underneath a weather-proof roof, guarantees you a pleasant dinner party!
The simplicity of this dining area is just amazing. With skinny fames and crystal clear glass, your dinner would always be accompanied by the most spectacular views here! Love the fire too, for a little extra warmth!
If you love a little bit of DIY now and then, why would you buy a dining set for outdoors? See what you can find to upcycle, such as an old cable reel, and get creative! It's about the experience, not the furniture, really.
If you know you will be eating outside regularly, you can afford to go really over the top with your dining space design! We love the pillars and integrated grill station here, not to mention the ambient lighting!
Don't think that you need a huge outdoor area to create a pretty dining space, as you don't! Even a tiny balcony can work wonder, if you pack in a cozy table and surround it with plenty of greenery! A great view will help too!
Yurts are becoming so trendy right now and they offer a really quirky alternative to pergola dining areas! You can set one up in the garden and just always have it in place, ready to use, but do consider some fabulous textiles, as it really heightens the exotic look!
If your outdoor eating will always be a two-person affair, make sure that you keep it super simple. Include romantic lighting and a small table, so you can snuggle up nice and close!
