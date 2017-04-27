Your browser is out-of-date.

14 delicious outdoor dining ideas!

Cantagirone Cinque
Here comes summer, which means that you need to start thinking about your outdoor dining potential! You don't need to set up a formal dining room in your garden or anything, though that can be a fantastic option, as there are a host of fantastic ideas for you to choose from, which span the whole spectrum of super simple and casual, through to all-out opulence! If you've taken the time to preen your garden to the levels of professional landscape architects, then you deserve to sit out and enjoy the fruits of your labor, so come with us now as we show you some terrific outdoor dining ideas that will help you to enjoy your view!

1. Keep it simple.

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

A table and a couple of chairs are all you need, if you have great company to eat outdoors with!

2. Make the most of your view.

Penthouse Posh - Terrace Dining
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Penthouse Posh—Terrace Dining

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

How about turning a large balcony into an outdoor dining room, with all-weather protection? You'd never eat indoors again!

3. Just add a pergola!

Muebles
PATTIO Premium Outdoors

PATTIO Premium Outdoors
PATTIO Premium Outdoors
PATTIO Premium Outdoors

If you already have a terrace in place, erect a simple pergola and you have a ready-made eating area! So easy!

4. Include the whole garden.

Muebles
PATTIO Premium Outdoors

PATTIO Premium Outdoors
PATTIO Premium Outdoors
PATTIO Premium Outdoors

If you have the time, inclination and budget, why not redesign your whole garden to look cohesive and include a pretty dining terrace? We LOVE the lighting here!

5. Keep everything to hand.

NEL BLU | Genova
marta carraro

marta carraro
marta carraro
marta carraro

How about a dining area, PLUS a cooking space, all on one terrace? If the weather is good, you can simply migrate outdoors with all your ingredients and cook up a storm!

6. Defined space.

Abitazione Privata
Studio Tecnico Magenis Professionisti Associati

Studio Tecnico Magenis Professionisti Associati
Studio Tecnico Magenis Professionisti Associati
Studio Tecnico Magenis Professionisti Associati

Now this we love! A comfortable relaxation spot leads on from a simple dining table, to make sure that you can keep the party going!

7. Go a little rustic!

Cantagirone Cinque
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

How charming! Reclaimed wood furniture makes for a stunning outdoor eating area and really keeps the look organic and natural.

8. Cater to everyone.

"Ca Nostra" single family house and swimming pool
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Ca Nostra single family house and swimming pool

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

Got a big family or a lot of sociable friends? Then you need to set up an outdoor canteen! A long table, underneath a weather-proof roof, guarantees you a pleasant dinner party!

9. Don't be fussy.

Telegraph Hill
Feldman Architecture

Telegraph Hill

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

The simplicity of this dining area is just amazing. With skinny fames and crystal clear glass, your dinner would always be accompanied by the most spectacular views here! Love the fire too, for a little extra warmth!

10. Make it yourself.

移動小屋
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

If you love a little bit of DIY now and then, why would you buy a dining set for outdoors? See what you can find to upcycle, such as an old cable reel, and get creative! It's about the experience, not the furniture, really.

11. Luxury outdoors!

Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design
Matthew Murrey Design

Entertaining Garden—Transitional Landscape Design

Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design

If you know you will be eating outside regularly, you can afford to go really over the top with your dining space design! We love the pillars and integrated grill station here, not to mention the ambient lighting!

12. Size doesn't matter.

Empire State Loft
Koko Architecture + Design

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design

Koko Architecture + Design
Koko Architecture + Design
Koko Architecture + Design

Don't think that you need a huge outdoor area to create a pretty dining space, as you don't! Even a tiny balcony can work wonder, if you pack in a cozy table and surround it with plenty of greenery! A great view will help too!

13. Yes to a yurt!

Vail Valley Retreat
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Vail Valley Retreat

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Yurts are becoming so trendy right now and they offer a really quirky alternative to pergola dining areas! You can set one up in the garden and just always have it in place, ready to use, but do consider some fabulous textiles, as it really heightens the exotic look!

14. Just the two of you.

Vail Valley Retreat
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Vail Valley Retreat

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

If your outdoor eating will always be a two-person affair, make sure that you keep it super simple. Include romantic lighting and a small table, so you can snuggle up nice and close!

For more garden ideas, take a look at this article: 5 amazing landscaping projects to inspire yours!

6 living room decor styles to inspire you
Are you ready to create a stunning dining are in your garden now?

