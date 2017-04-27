Your browser is out-of-date.

6 living room decor styles to inspire you

press profile homify
Shanghai Chic, Lorna Gross Interior Design Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room Red
Given that your living room is a space that you will spend a lot of time in, you need to get the look and feel just right. Navigating the fine line between personal taste and timeless style is a walk in the park for experienced interior designers, but you need to have a rough idea of the ambiance you are trying to capture before you start planning, so let us give you a host of inspiration! We've found some truly incredible and unique living rooms to show you today and we think that at least one of these will give you a 'eureka' moment, so let's take a look!

1. Monochrome with an accent.

Viva Vogue - Living Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room white,gray,grey,metallic,contemporary,hair on hide,sheer,fireplace,croc,sectional,chic,candice olson
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Viva Vogue—Living Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Choosing to embrace a more monochrome living room won;t mean that you end up with a cold or stark space, if you focus on luxury soft furnishings and a vibrant accent color! We love the way that white is the main shade in this space, with opulent furniture in place, but the simple addition of some mustard yellow has lifted the space phenomenally. Let's take a look at some of the most piquant accessories.

Large wall art adds so much depth.

Viva Vogue - Living Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room gray,grey,contemporary,white,sectional,hair on hide,wallpaper,fireplace,candice olson,tree
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Viva Vogue—Living Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Feature wallpaper in an Art Deco style? YES!

Viva Vogue - Vignette Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room croc,wallpaper,geometric,candice olson,contemporary,gray,grey,yellow,sectional
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Viva Vogue—Vignette

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

A fluffy rug has warmed up this charming spot.

Viva Vogue - Sitting Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room gray,sheer,grey,white,tub chair,metallic,gray rug,contemporary,shagreen,fur rug
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Viva Vogue—Sitting

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Cast concrete furniture? We NEED this!

Viva Vogue - Detail Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room shagreen,white,tub chair,fur rug,gray,grey,contemporary,chic,modern,sheer
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Viva Vogue—Detail

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

2. A walk on the wild side.

Penthouse Posh - Living Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room White contemporary,modern,white,clean,white sofa,art,orange,yellow,penthouse,high end,custom
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Penthouse Posh—Living Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Warm tones and animal print give this living room such a safari feel! While a white sofa looks modern and fresh, the rest of the earth tones simple resonate timeless natural ambience and help to create a perfect juxtaposition between organic and contemporary motifs. The dark wall cladding is incredible, but so is the art collection…

What a way to add some culture!

Penthouse Posh - Entry Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase entry,foyer,art,contemporary,wall art,white,clean,penthouse,high end,custom,hallway,orange
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Penthouse Posh—Entry

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

3. Antique and gold.

Riverside Retreat - Family Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room yellow,sectional,croc,yellow rug,custom drapery,yellow curtains,nailhead,gray couch
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Family Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Antique furniture always looks amazing with gold accents, as the age of the pieces naturally give way to a little extra opulence! Here, we see a fresh color scheme, unique furniture pieces and just enough subtle gold accents to glimmer and give the room a special kind of sparkle. Check out some more of the accents!

Simple floor lamps keep the theme working throughout.

Riverside Retreat - Family Room Hall Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room large artwork,art,yellow,custom drapery,yellow curtains,balcony,floor lamp,abstract,nailhead
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Family Room Hall

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

4. Understated chic.

Shanghai Chic - Living Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room Red red,asian rug,asia,red pillows,neutral,beige,chic,custom,high end,sophisticated,asian print
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Shanghai Chic—Living Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

The pared back and simple furnishing of this living room make it clear that some Asian influence is at play. Unfussy furniture, warm walls and a focus on symmetry really bring the Eastern look to life here and it's more than just black accent tables that are working their magic. Just come and take a look at the rug!

The maze-like design here is undeniably Asian and fabulous!

Shanghai Chic - Detail Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room Red red,asian,chic,sophisticated,chaise,beige,neutral,red rug,custom,high end,clean
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Shanghai Chic—Detail

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

5. A fresh take on retro.

DC Design House Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room Grey Contemporary,loveseat,charcoal,custom,teal,velvet,gold mirror,tripod table,wood paneling,faux finishing,transformation,before after
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

You don't have to go overboard to too kitsch in order to garner a retro look in your living room, as this pretty space proves! The wooden wall cladding and super fresh colors add just enough modernity to prevent the theme from becoming too much of a novelty, but with vintage furniture pieces in place, there is no getting away from what the owners were looking to create! Let's see some a little closer-up!

Gold tables and a large mirror really add retro chic.

DC Design House - Chair and Sofa Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room orange,art,teal,gold mirror,velvet,cane back,wood paneling,sophisticated,high end,makeover,transformation,before after
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Chair and Sofa

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Turquoise as an accent color adds some modernity back in!

DC Design House - Custom Closet and Chair Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room custom closet,orange art,contemporary,cane back,french doors,wood panel,gray,transformation,before after
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Custom Closet and Chair

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

One-off furniture keeps you guessing!

DC Design House - Wood Paneling & Shelving Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room Beige neutral,floating shelves,sophisticated,wood paneling,chest,teal,original art,high end,modern,transformation,before after,lux
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Wood Paneling & Shelving

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Even the lamps are unusual and retro!

DC Design House - Geisha Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room teal,geisha,contemporary,velvet,wood paneling,sophisticated,gray,trellis,gold,side table,before after,transformation
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Geisha

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

6. Traditional glamor.

Caribbean Dream - Living Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room caribbean,tropical,red art,faux finish,chandelier,custom,coral,shell decor,chic,sophisticated,two rugs,large room
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Caribbean Dream—Living Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

If you like your living rooms traditional, hearty and comfortable, then this might be all the inspiration you need! Focusing on the more period features, such as the fireplace, has really dictated what type of furniture would work here, not to mention which colors. We love the bold red pops as well; let's take a closer look at one!

A simple wall hanging has really livened up the look!

Caribbean Dream - Living Room Vignette Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room red,red art,contemporary art,caribbean,coral,chic,high end,custom,classic,dark wood,exposed wood
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Caribbean Dream—Living Room Vignette

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

For more living room ideas, take a look at this article: 20 ideas to make your TV area look spectacular.

The funkiest home you'll see today!
Which of these styles really caught your eye?

