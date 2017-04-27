6 living room decor styles to inspire you

Given that your living room is a space that you will spend a lot of time in, you need to get the look and feel just right. Navigating the fine line between personal taste and timeless style is a walk in the park for experienced interior designers, but you need to have a rough idea of the ambiance you are trying to capture before you start planning, so let us give you a host of inspiration! We've found some truly incredible and unique living rooms to show you today and we think that at least one of these will give you a 'eureka' moment, so let's take a look!