6 living room decor styles to inspire you

Given that your living room is a space that you will spend a lot of time in, you need to get the look and feel just right. Navigating the fine line between personal taste and timeless style is a walk in the park for experienced interior designers, but you need to have a rough idea of the ambiance you are trying to capture before you start planning, so let us give you a host of inspiration! We've found some truly incredible and unique living rooms to show you today and we think that at least one of these will give you a 'eureka' moment, so let's take a look!
Choosing to embrace a more monochrome living room won;t mean that you end up with a cold or stark space, if you focus on luxury soft furnishings and a vibrant accent color! We love the way that white is the main shade in this space, with opulent furniture in place, but the simple addition of some mustard yellow has lifted the space phenomenally. Let's take a look at some of the most piquant accessories.
Warm tones and animal print give this living room such a safari feel! While a white sofa looks modern and fresh, the rest of the earth tones simple resonate timeless natural ambience and help to create a perfect juxtaposition between organic and contemporary motifs. The dark wall cladding is incredible, but so is the art collection…
Antique furniture always looks amazing with gold accents, as the age of the pieces naturally give way to a little extra opulence! Here, we see a fresh color scheme, unique furniture pieces and just enough subtle gold accents to glimmer and give the room a special kind of sparkle. Check out some more of the accents!
The pared back and simple furnishing of this living room make it clear that some Asian influence is at play. Unfussy furniture, warm walls and a focus on symmetry really bring the Eastern look to life here and it's more than just black accent tables that are working their magic. Just come and take a look at the rug!
You don't have to go overboard to too kitsch in order to garner a retro look in your living room, as this pretty space proves! The wooden wall cladding and super fresh colors add just enough modernity to prevent the theme from becoming too much of a novelty, but with vintage furniture pieces in place, there is no getting away from what the owners were looking to create! Let's see some a little closer-up!
If you like your living rooms traditional, hearty and comfortable, then this might be all the inspiration you need! Focusing on the more period features, such as the fireplace, has really dictated what type of furniture would work here, not to mention which colors. We love the bold red pops as well; let's take a closer look at one!
