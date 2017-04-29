Your browser is out-of-date.

10 inspiring furniture placement ideas

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Next Generation, Lorna Gross Interior Design Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Pink
While doing up a home, interior designers and room decorators have time & again stressed on the importance of furniture placement for neat & tasteful accents. WHERE you place the furniture pieces is as crucial as WHAT you employ as furniture & how you plan out the decor. Also, not only the living room but all the other spaces like the bedroom, dining room, media room, study/ office, hallway, garden and the terrace also need a thoughtful furniture placement for aesthetically sound details.

Today’s homify story offers you 10 amazing furniture placement ideas to select from, for your home spaces decked up in the style of your choice. Have a closer look and be inspired!

1. At a corner, by the wall.

Riverside Retreat - Family Room Hall Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room large artwork,art,yellow,custom drapery,yellow curtains,balcony,floor lamp,abstract,nailhead
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Family Room Hall

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

In this eclectic living room, this corner seater with a dark wooden base complements the decor—metallic pieces, wall painting, and planter. You could sit here while sipping your favorite beverage & enjoying the outside view.

2. Bonus coziness by bedroom window.

Next Generation - Tween's Room Settee Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Multicolored lime green,orange,pattern,floral rug,tween girl,teen,tween,white sofa,kids sofa,settee,sophisticated,chic
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Next Generation—Tween's Room Settee

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

This comfy little couch by the window, with varicolored cushion, adds to the restful ambiance of the classic bedroom.

3. On the poolside.

Riverside Retreat - Indoor Pool Lorna Gross Interior Design Pool indoor pool,pool,custom,beams,wood beams,chaise,estate,high end,rock wall
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Indoor Pool

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Be it the comfortable recliners, the mini wooden dining set at the corner or the windowside settee, you have ample choice for lazing, eating or simply relaxing with a novel by the pool.

4. In the study/ professional space.

Riverside Retreat - Library and Office Lorna Gross Interior Design Study/office green chair,green velvet,bust,antique,pedestal,library,coffered ceiling,home office,nailhead,bay window
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Library and Office

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat - Library Detail Lorna Gross Interior Design Study/office green,green velvet,green chair,bust,bronze,pedestal,marble,nailhead,custom drapery,green curtain
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Library Detail

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

This study/ office has three areas- a proper desk for paper-work, cozy sofa set with ottoman for a snug chit-chat over coffee & interesting reads by the fireplace, and two comfy chairs by the window to contemplate while you soak in the outside vista or to accommodate people waiting to meet you. The classic formality looks appealing.

5. Luxe-utility for the suite.

Riverside Retreat - Main Bedroom Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom light blue,bedroom,blue rug,daybed,custom linen,stencil,acrylic art,blue bed,faux finish
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Main Bedroom

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat - Bedroom Niche Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom niche,daybed,blue,high ceilings,custom,custom drapery,light blue,white,bedroom
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Bedroom Niche

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Luxury meets functional elegance in this bedroom with the cozy & bright little lounging nook bearing the settee by the expansive windows, the sober bedside tables and the cushy blue upholstered seater by the foot of the bed.

6. Terrace comfort.

Riverside Retreat - Sun Porch Lorna Gross Interior Design Patios & Decks terrace,outdoor,birds,porch,swing,custom,bench,outdoor rug,outdoor furniture
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Sun Porch

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Enjoy the enveloping green relief while you are sitting on those chairs chatting away & sipping lemonade, having a cozy swing or simply curled up on the jazzy rug with your choicest read.

7. In the modern living room.

DC Design House Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room Grey Contemporary,loveseat,charcoal,custom,teal,velvet,gold mirror,tripod table,wood paneling,faux finishing,transformation,before after
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House - Chair and Sofa Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room orange,art,teal,gold mirror,velvet,cane back,wood paneling,sophisticated,high end,makeover,transformation,before after
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Chair and Sofa

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House - Wood Paneling & Shelving Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room Beige neutral,floating shelves,sophisticated,wood paneling,chest,teal,original art,high end,modern,transformation,before after,lux
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Wood Paneling & Shelving

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House - Geisha Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room teal,geisha,contemporary,velvet,wood paneling,sophisticated,gray,trellis,gold,side table,before after,transformation
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Geisha

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Be it the cozy gray couch with the small glass-topped round tables, the side tables with storage or the curved-back wooden chair, this living room boasts of sober modishness.

8. A relaxing space, outside the bed.

Next Generation - Girl's Room Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Pink pink,bench,floral drapes,tween,girls room,chic,high end,custom drapes,upholstered bench,roll arm,bright
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Next Generation—Girl's Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

This metallic-base settee offers a restful corner in the classic bedroom, a cozy nook for snug lounging.

9. Spirited corner.

Dream Home Showhouse Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Living Room Grey stenciling,custom,lighted sculpture,bar,contemporary,chic,sophisticated,gray walls,gold,high end
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Dream Home Showhouse

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

This wall-side table in the living room provides a small yet visually appealing space for storing/ displaying alcoholic beverages.

10. Demarcated for your privacy.

DC Design House - Vignette Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room Blue upholstered screen,room divider,bust,bone inlay,decorative box,ikat fabric,indigo,chic,nailhead trim,high end,lacquer,marble stool
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House—Vignette

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Separated from the living area by the foldable partition, the plush sofa offers a private space by the window for some “me” time while you simply introspect or enjoy a hot beverage or read your favorite book.

When do you plan to re-arrange your furniture?

