10 inspiring furniture placement ideas

While doing up a home, interior designers and room decorators have time & again stressed on the importance of furniture placement for neat & tasteful accents. WHERE you place the furniture pieces is as crucial as WHAT you employ as furniture & how you plan out the decor. Also, not only the living room but all the other spaces like the bedroom, dining room, media room, study/ office, hallway, garden and the terrace also need a thoughtful furniture placement for aesthetically sound details.
Today’s homify story offers you 10 amazing furniture placement ideas to select from, for your home spaces decked up in the style of your choice. Have a closer look and be inspired!
In this eclectic living room, this corner seater with a dark wooden base complements the decor—metallic pieces, wall painting, and planter. You could sit here while sipping your favorite beverage & enjoying the outside view.
This comfy little couch by the window, with varicolored cushion, adds to the restful ambiance of the classic bedroom.
Be it the comfortable recliners, the mini wooden dining set at the corner or the windowside settee, you have ample choice for lazing, eating or simply relaxing with a novel by the pool.
This study/ office has three areas- a proper desk for paper-work, cozy sofa set with ottoman for a snug chit-chat over coffee & interesting reads by the fireplace, and two comfy chairs by the window to contemplate while you soak in the outside vista or to accommodate people waiting to meet you. The classic formality looks appealing.
Luxury meets functional elegance in this bedroom with the cozy & bright little lounging nook bearing the settee by the expansive windows, the sober bedside tables and the cushy blue upholstered seater by the foot of the bed.
Enjoy the enveloping green relief while you are sitting on those chairs chatting away & sipping lemonade, having a cozy swing or simply curled up on the jazzy rug with your choicest read.
Be it the cozy gray couch with the small glass-topped round tables, the side tables with storage or the curved-back wooden chair, this living room boasts of sober modishness.
This metallic-base settee offers a restful corner in the classic bedroom, a cozy nook for snug lounging.
This wall-side table in the living room provides a small yet visually appealing space for storing/ displaying alcoholic beverages.
Separated from the living area by the foldable partition, the plush sofa offers a private space by the window for some “me” time while you simply introspect or enjoy a hot beverage or read your favorite book.