Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A dynamic and modern wooden home: with floor plans!

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
homify Modern Houses Wood Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Modern architecture and the advances of technology has opened a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to home ownership, design and construction. Being able to own a wonderful home is easier than ever, with the possibilities of sustainable design and minimalist living. Similarly, having a custom designed and built house that meets your personal tastes and needs is accessible to many. 

Today we will look at an absolutely beautiful modern home that is not only sure to leave you impressed with its aesthetics, but also with its affordability. When you first see this stunning contemporary house, you will surely be taken with it's attention to detail and overall design success. 

A double story masterpiece.

homify Modern Houses Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our first view of this house is not in the least disappointing. We are sure you'll agree that this is an attractive home that would lure anyone to look a bit closer. 

The two-story structure consists of plenty of wood, concrete and glass, and the color scheme combines the natural with industrial influences. 

On the driveway, we can see concrete and cobblestone—a combination that is pleasing to the eye.

Elegance at no extra cost.

homify Modern Houses Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

This side view of the home gives us an indication of its depth and structure. It is a multi-faceted house that is surprisingly spacious and has many dimensions to its design. Apriori Albero are the home builders responsible for the project, and we can see that they set a high standard for their work. 

Rear view.

homify Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

The rear view of the structure provides an image of the house that makes it look like an entirely different structure. Here, we only see timber, and it looks amazing. This is the same wood used in the facade of the home, but its powerful use on this side gives a light, beautiful and natural look. 

Inside features.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Moving to the interior of the house, we can take a closer look at the features of interior architecture and design. Minimalism is certainly key, as a white color scheme reigns supreme, with black accents to bring in some contrast and a strong balance. 

In the foreground of this image, we also see a spiraling staircase with elegant lines and curves. 

Sharp angles and bright colors.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The plans.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here you can get a sense of the house in its entirety. Looking at the plans of the home, we can see that it is very generous in the space it offers, and once again we must stand in awe of what is possible with such a modest budget. This home certainly fills one with hope and inspiration for your own dream home!

So, if you are now filled with inspiration, get going, and see how to go about planning the perfect home!

Cool as a cucumber: 8 neutral colors to inspire you
What did you think of this modern home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks