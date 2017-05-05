A dynamic and modern wooden home: with floor plans!

Modern architecture and the advances of technology has opened a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to home ownership, design and construction. Being able to own a wonderful home is easier than ever, with the possibilities of sustainable design and minimalist living. Similarly, having a custom designed and built house that meets your personal tastes and needs is accessible to many.
Today we will look at an absolutely beautiful modern home that is not only sure to leave you impressed with its aesthetics, but also with its affordability. When you first see this stunning contemporary house, you will surely be taken with it's attention to detail and overall design success.
Our first view of this house is not in the least disappointing. We are sure you'll agree that this is an attractive home that would lure anyone to look a bit closer.
The two-story structure consists of plenty of wood, concrete and glass, and the color scheme combines the natural with industrial influences.
On the driveway, we can see concrete and cobblestone—a combination that is pleasing to the eye.
This side view of the home gives us an indication of its depth and structure. It is a multi-faceted house that is surprisingly spacious and has many dimensions to its design. Apriori Albero are the home builders responsible for the project, and we can see that they set a high standard for their work.
The rear view of the structure provides an image of the house that makes it look like an entirely different structure. Here, we only see timber, and it looks amazing. This is the same wood used in the facade of the home, but its powerful use on this side gives a light, beautiful and natural look.
Moving to the interior of the house, we can take a closer look at the features of interior architecture and design. Minimalism is certainly key, as a white color scheme reigns supreme, with black accents to bring in some contrast and a strong balance.
In the foreground of this image, we also see a spiraling staircase with elegant lines and curves.
Here you can get a sense of the house in its entirety. Looking at the plans of the home, we can see that it is very generous in the space it offers, and once again we must stand in awe of what is possible with such a modest budget. This home certainly fills one with hope and inspiration for your own dream home!
So, if you are now filled with inspiration, get going, and see how to go about planning the perfect home!