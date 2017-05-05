A dynamic and modern wooden home: with floor plans!

Modern architecture and the advances of technology has opened a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to home ownership, design and construction. Being able to own a wonderful home is easier than ever, with the possibilities of sustainable design and minimalist living. Similarly, having a custom designed and built house that meets your personal tastes and needs is accessible to many.

Today we will look at an absolutely beautiful modern home that is not only sure to leave you impressed with its aesthetics, but also with its affordability. When you first see this stunning contemporary house, you will surely be taken with it's attention to detail and overall design success.