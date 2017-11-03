10 decor ideas to give your home a modern and luxurious feel

Unless you have the resources to retain your own interior designer, it can be a trying process to decorate your home to get just the look you desire, which reflects your own personality and tastes whilst also honoring the latest in trends and design fashions.
Fortunately, when you come here to homify, you'll never leave without your fill of inspiration from the greatest in the business to copy the best techniques and to tailor them to meet your own needs.
Today, we will draw inspiration from one of our most popular professionals, Mobilificio Marchese, Italian furniture and accessories specialists with an eye for elegant details.
Below we have a list of decor ideas drawing inspiration from their work, and creating an atmosphere of modern opulence. Feast your eyes and begin your work!
This simple technique is under-used and cannot be over-valued. A simplistic and minimal interior can be finely complemented by a few fresh, natural elements, such as weaved chairs and stately pot plants. When it comes to minimal furniture pieces, be sure to invest in quality accessories.
Wall shelving units are nothing new, but you can maximize its potential by covering a whole wall space, and increase the impact by combining it with a desk space and a window on the outside world.
When you have a terrace or patio, you certainly want to host barbecues and outdoor dinners. You can give your outdoor space a high-class look by acquiring a kitchen unit such as this one, that is both stylish and super functional. If you live in a place with cold seasons, investing in a patio heater will work wonders.
Nothing exudes luxury and space better than bulky furniture. While smaller homes will feel cramped with large furniture pieces, homes with lots of space would look more inviting and grandiose with only a few but large key pieces.
Whether it's in the bedroom or the laundry, clothes railings that are not enclosed give you the feeling of a up-market boutique. There are many ways to personalize this idea: go for the minimalist route with a thin and simple white or black rod, or you could go for the rustic and earthy route with a branch of wood attached to two cable strings.
This is a time-honored technique that will serve you well. Opt for golden, brown and warm colors layered on top of one another to give a room that opulent look. Wood is an especially prominent material to use in this sense. Make sure to use yellow or warm white lights so as not to counteract with the warmth from your furniture pieces.
You will always find layered or staggered lighting in a home that's high on style. You can place pendant lamps over your dining table or kitchen counter top to create a cozy, inviting ambiance.
Adding bedposts to your bed frame would give that royal feeling. Combine this furniture piece with a dark coat of paint and your bedroom will feel as classy as it can be. Leave the bedposts bare or hang sheer white curtains to provide a cozier feel.
Chandeliers have long been a symbol of elegance and luxury, but in today's world, you have to try something alternative to be unique. Therefore, add your chandelier, but look for something a little more special than the standard glass.
Mixing several different types of luxurious textures with one another can provide you with an ensemble of depth and luxury. The most common combinations are usually wood, stone, and metal, but nowadays you can combine almost any texture and material together and pull off a modern-eclectic look.
You can implement this technique by starting to look at how you can add texture to your walls.