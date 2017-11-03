10 decor ideas to give your home a modern and luxurious feel

Unless you have the resources to retain your own interior designer, it can be a trying process to decorate your home to get just the look you desire, which reflects your own personality and tastes whilst also honoring the latest in trends and design fashions.

Fortunately, when you come here to homify, you'll never leave without your fill of inspiration from the greatest in the business to copy the best techniques and to tailor them to meet your own needs.

Today, we will draw inspiration from one of our most popular professionals, Mobilificio Marchese, Italian furniture and accessories specialists with an eye for elegant details.

Below we have a list of decor ideas drawing inspiration from their work, and creating an atmosphere of modern opulence. Feast your eyes and begin your work!