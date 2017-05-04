The New York apartment you'll never forget

We have a fantastic treat in store for you all today! If you, like us, have ever dreamed of owning your own fancy apartment in the great NYC, you will absolutely love the home we are touring in this article.

KBR Design and Build are the contractors who were responsible for renovating this charming apartment on 82nd street. This historic, pre-war duplex is only a single block away from Central Park, and the young couple who bought it wanted to enlist the right help to make it come to life. They certainly made the right call!

KBR Design and Build went ahead with the project and renovated the apartment to bring it to its current glorious state. You will find an open, yet cozy, and utterly sophisticated space that is versatile enough to host both lavish cocktail parties, and wild infant playgroups! Join us to explore this intriguing New York home in a little more detail…