Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Marble countertops and more: 11 ideas to get inspired

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
JP lavabo soprapiano, MG12 MG12 BathroomSinks Marble Grey
Loading admin actions …

If you've given but a mere glance at any interior design, architecture or decor news lately, you would have seen the trend of marble used everywhere in the home. This luxurious (and costly) material has been associated with wealth and social status since the beginning of modern civilization, and now it has made a come-back. Nowadays, it is appearing in more and more homes due to modern advancements and relative price drops. You also get a wide range of marble and marble-imitation options, meaning you can have a unique marble look suited to your very own home. For those who want the look of marble, you can also consider vinyl stickers with the design of marble.

We were eager to get onto the marble democratization train, and encourage the use of this extraordinary material throughout the home. We realize, however, that incorporating it can be a daunting task, and that if it is done carelessly, it may haunt you with a lacking look for the rest of its existence. 

There is no need to fear, however, as we have compiled a list with perfect example of how to use marble  just for you! Take a look at these 12 ideas and be inspired!

1. Glistening kitchen.

View of kitchen area Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern Kitchen MDF Grey espresso kitchens,built-in kitchen
Studio 29 Architects ltd

View of kitchen area

Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd

Smooth, polished marble is used in the backsplash area of this kitchen to give it an untouched and sophisticated character. A large slab as opposed to smaller tiles gives a very minimal and luxurious feel.

2. Golden fireplace.

Marble fireplace Studio 29 Architects ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories Marble Black marble fire surround,fireplace,gas fire,mantel,black marble
Studio 29 Architects ltd

Marble fireplace

Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd

Did you think it was possible for marble to look more luxurious?! A hint of gold in the mix will set your home apart.

3. Pristine look in the kitchen.

Renovation on 82nd Street, KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Modern Kitchen
KBR Design and Build

Renovation on 82nd Street

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build

The beautiful white and grey marble used for this kitchen's countertops gives it a pristine look, especially in combination with the otherwise white and bright decor. 

4. An indulgent bathroom.

Renovation on 82nd Street, KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Modern Bathroom
KBR Design and Build

Renovation on 82nd Street

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build

We can see that this bathroom had been designed to indulge in! 

Renovation on 82nd Street, KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Modern Bathroom
KBR Design and Build

Renovation on 82nd Street

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build

Can you see yourself bathing here in candlelit evenings?

6. Tile alternative.

CAPPUCCINO MARBLE, Fade Marble & Travertine Fade Marble & Travertine Modern Kitchen
Fade Marble &amp; Travertine

Fade Marble & Travertine
Fade Marble &amp; Travertine
Fade Marble & Travertine

Instead of solid worktops, you can always opt for marble tiles. Opting for tiles is a good way of having the best of both worlds: affordability and luxury.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A dining room to impress.

Marble Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
Tektura Wallcoverings

Marble

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

The impressive and striking marble tiles used to coer the wall in this dining room will undoubtedly impress any dinner guests!

8. Flooring.

Emprador Marble Flooring Marbles Ltd Classic style bathroom
Marbles Ltd

Emprador Marble Flooring

Marbles Ltd
Marbles Ltd
Marbles Ltd

The classic marble flooring in this image is the perfect contrast to the detailed and colorful wallpaper of this bathroom. 

9. A singular feature.

JP lavabo soprapiano, MG12 MG12 BathroomSinks Marble Grey
MG12

MG12
MG12
MG12

You may also opt for a single feature made from marble, instead of covering vast areas with the material. This marble sink is the pinnacle of contemporary design, and is done in our favourite opulent material. 

JP lavabo soprapiano, MG12 MG12 BathroomSinks Marble Grey
MG12

MG12
MG12
MG12

10. Tones and variations.

JP lavabo soprapiano, MG12 MG12 BathroomSinks Marble Grey
MG12

MG12
MG12
MG12

Here we can see the same sink design, but the beauty lies in the variance of tone. The white marble of the sink is intensely contrasted by the black marble of the background.

JP lavabo soprapiano, MG12 MG12 BathroomSinks Stone Grey
MG12

MG12
MG12
MG12

Here we can see a variation of the previous scene, with a grey and white marble wall, and a dark grey stone sink in front of it. 

11. Warm continuity.

Baño Travertino, Giemme Marmi S.R.L. Giemme Marmi S.R.L. BathroomBathtubs & showers Marble Beige
Giemme Marmi S.R.L.

Giemme Marmi S.R.L.
Giemme Marmi S.R.L.
Giemme Marmi S.R.L.

In this image, we can see a bathroom in transition, but our preoccupation is really only with the marble, which covers the whole shower and sink area. This beautifully warm color of marble is perfectly suited to the warm wooden flooring. 

Although the marble splashbacks we saw in this list is very high on our favorites list, we encourage you to take a look at other types of splashbacks you can try in your home. 

9 important tips for protecting your home from burglars
Which of these marble ideas did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks