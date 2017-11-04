Marble countertops and more: 11 ideas to get inspired

If you've given but a mere glance at any interior design, architecture or decor news lately, you would have seen the trend of marble used everywhere in the home. This luxurious (and costly) material has been associated with wealth and social status since the beginning of modern civilization, and now it has made a come-back. Nowadays, it is appearing in more and more homes due to modern advancements and relative price drops. You also get a wide range of marble and marble-imitation options, meaning you can have a unique marble look suited to your very own home. For those who want the look of marble, you can also consider vinyl stickers with the design of marble.

We were eager to get onto the marble democratization train, and encourage the use of this extraordinary material throughout the home. We realize, however, that incorporating it can be a daunting task, and that if it is done carelessly, it may haunt you with a lacking look for the rest of its existence.

There is no need to fear, however, as we have compiled a list with perfect example of how to use marble just for you! Take a look at these 12 ideas and be inspired!