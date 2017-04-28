Your browser is out-of-date.

10 wonderful kitchen bar ideas!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Renovation at 7 Wooster, KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Modern Kitchen
With advances in home design and contemporary concepts of living spaces, kitchen is not restricted to being just the space for whipping up delectable goodies anymore. Today, the kitchen is a space where you can grab a quick meal while having a chit-chat with your loved ones or simply have some “me” time with a hot cuppa & small snack.

In keeping with this, kitchen planners & room decorators incorporate elements like kitchen bars that allow for a convenient mini dining area where you can relax, relish moreish items and have a cozy chat with the loved ones. Kitchen bars could constitute just the kitchen table & seating or an elaborate dining table with seating.

In this article, homify brings 10 amazing kitchen bar ideas wherein wood, stone and ceramics adorn the kitchen bars and accompaniments like stools, chairs & pendant lights supplement the heartiness quotient.

Take a peek!

1. Appealingly curved in a classic ambiance.

Riverside Retreat - Kitchen Lorna Gross Interior Design Kitchen kitchen,blue,bar stool,leather,white cabinets,white,leather barstools,estate,granite,island
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Kitchen

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

2. Tropically trendy & elegantly earthy.

Caribbean Dream - Kitchen Lorna Gross Interior Design Kitchen barstools,kitchen,caribbean,chic,tropical,custom,cream,white,red accents,sophisticated,high end
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Caribbean Dream—Kitchen

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

3. Glossy granite in grayish white really stands out in the dapper dark wooden essence.

Viva Vogue - Kitchen Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Kitchen modern,white,dark cabinets,contemporary,pendants,island,chic,bar stools,white leather
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Viva Vogue—Kitchen

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

4. Ageless jazz for modern wholesomeness- wood & white delivers yet again!

homify Modern Kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. How about this classic multifunctional kitchen bar?

Belcaro Beauty, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Kitchen Upholstered dining chairs,pendant lights,kitchen island,open shelving,mock roman,upholstered counter stools
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Belcaro Beauty

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

6. Simplistic suggestions of gray for spacious sumptuousness.

Award Winning Winslow Project, Futurian Systems Futurian Systems Kitchen
Futurian Systems

Award Winning Winslow Project

Futurian Systems
Futurian Systems
Futurian Systems

7. Neat, neutral & gracefully formal.

Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
Studio Design LLC

Cherry Creek Town Home

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
Studio Design LLC

Cherry Creek Town Home

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

8. Prim modernity conveys eclectic generosity.

The Lantern House, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern Kitchen
Feldman Architecture

The Lantern House

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

9. Concrete tastefulness- countertop meets tabletop for a hearty blend.

Carroll Gardens Duplex, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Kitchen
Sarah Jefferys Design

Carroll Gardens Duplex

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

10. Glossy white details for filling refreshment.

Renovation at 7 Wooster, KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Modern Kitchen
KBR Design and Build

Renovation at 7 Wooster

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
An industrial style renovation!
Which one did you pick for your kitchen?

