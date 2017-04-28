10 wonderful kitchen bar ideas!

With advances in home design and contemporary concepts of living spaces, kitchen is not restricted to being just the space for whipping up delectable goodies anymore. Today, the kitchen is a space where you can grab a quick meal while having a chit-chat with your loved ones or simply have some “me” time with a hot cuppa & small snack.

In keeping with this, kitchen planners & room decorators incorporate elements like kitchen bars that allow for a convenient mini dining area where you can relax, relish moreish items and have a cozy chat with the loved ones. Kitchen bars could constitute just the kitchen table & seating or an elaborate dining table with seating.

In this article, homify brings 10 amazing kitchen bar ideas wherein wood, stone and ceramics adorn the kitchen bars and accompaniments like stools, chairs & pendant lights supplement the heartiness quotient.

Take a peek!