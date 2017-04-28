Your browser is out-of-date.

7 amazing desks for your study/ home-office space

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Next Generation, Lorna Gross Interior Design Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Multicolored
A comfortable work desk is a true asset for a study/ home-office. Whether it is an exclusive room created by the team of architects or a dedicated nook designed by the room decorators in your living room or bedroom, a sturdy desk with sufficient storage is a necessity. You can decorate your study/ office with art pieces, vases & trinket decor or make use of the flanking wall to hang motivational quotes or paintings.

Different styles of interior design – modern, classic, rustic, Scandinavian, etc., and innovative ideas could be employed to give your work/ study area a tasteful appearance. Clubbing it together with your built-in bookshelf, accommodating it in the brightest corner of your room or simply creating a professional area out of a small space separated from living areas using blinds & partitions- numerous options are at your disposal.

Take a look at these 7 wonderful desks at homify today and pick your favorites..here we go!

1. With a chest of drawers…

Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Study/office
Solares Architecture

on either side and attached to an expansive book-shelf, this white desk is an object of ample graceful utility.

2. Occupying a luminous corner of this bedroom, the sleek desk is an ideal element for a bright professional space.

Next Generation - Tween's Room Desk Lorna Gross Interior Design Eclectic style bedroom Green lime gree,white desk,crystal knobs,orange,white chair,kids desk,funky,fun,bright,chic,colorful,tween
Next Generation—Tween's Room Desk

3. Making good use of this small space, the dark-wood desk offers a tranquil work-area.

Caribbean Dream - Bedroom Writing Desk Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Turquoise teal,small desk,writing desk,caribbean,shells,custom,high end,leaf fabric,blue,gold accents,gold lamp,chic
Caribbean Dream—Bedroom Writing Desk

4. Gray- brown tones of the desk convey a sober jazz to this modern space.

DC Design House - Desk Lorna Gross Interior Design Modern Study Room and Home Office Grey gray desk,home office,nailhead,teal,original art,wood paneling,makeover,sophisticated,high end,transformation,before after,lux
DC Design House—Desk

5. With classic woody goodness…

Riverside Retreat - Library and Office Lorna Gross Interior Design Study/office green chair,green velvet,bust,antique,pedestal,library,coffered ceiling,home office,nailhead,bay window
Riverside Retreat—Library and Office

adorning this regal study/ office, the large desk with narrow drawers conveys a sophisticated stance.

6. This modern work desk in white has it all for that chic professional character.

碧湖君鄰, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Study Room and Home Office
觀林設計

7. Hues of pink lend a soft touch of style to this white desk.

Next Generation - Girl's Desk Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom Pink kids desk,crystal knobs,butterfly,pink,white desk,pink lamp,chic,custom,high end,bright,tween,girls room
Next Generation—Girl's Desk

7 beautiful round dining tables
How does your desk convey functional elegance?

