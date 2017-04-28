7 amazing desks for your study/ home-office space

A comfortable work desk is a true asset for a study/ home-office. Whether it is an exclusive room created by the team of architects or a dedicated nook designed by the room decorators in your living room or bedroom, a sturdy desk with sufficient storage is a necessity. You can decorate your study/ office with art pieces, vases & trinket decor or make use of the flanking wall to hang motivational quotes or paintings.

Different styles of interior design – modern, classic, rustic, Scandinavian, etc., and innovative ideas could be employed to give your work/ study area a tasteful appearance. Clubbing it together with your built-in bookshelf, accommodating it in the brightest corner of your room or simply creating a professional area out of a small space separated from living areas using blinds & partitions- numerous options are at your disposal.

Take a look at these 7 wonderful desks at homify today and pick your favorites..here we go!