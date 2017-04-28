Your browser is out-of-date.

7 beautiful round dining tables

Park Slope Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Dining Room
Dining room is that part of the home where you share intimate conversations with your loved ones over sumptuous delicacies. Meal times are when the heart-to-heart is accompanied by warmth of affection and moreish goodies. It is, therefore, very essential that every element of the dining room is tastefully done (pun intended!), particularly the furniture.

These days many innovative styles of dining sets have hit the market and interior designers are all for imparting an out-of-the-box look to different interior spaces. Different shapes of dining tables are available- be it all wood, ceramic, glass, glass-topped or stone. As per the design style- rustic, Mediterranean, colonial, Asian, etc.- the best suited dining table & chairs can be chosen for that perfect alluringly wholesome look.

This homify article enlists 7 wonderful round dining tables that you can choose from, for your dining space. Take a good look!

1. Inviting warmth with tropical generosity.

Caribbean Dream - Breakfast Area Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Caribbean Dream—Breakfast Area

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

2. Fill up on chic oriental accents.

Shanghai Chic - Dining Room Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Shanghai Chic—Dining Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

4. How about aesthetic modernity and soothing views for accompaniment?

Park Slope Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Park Slope Townhouse

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

5. Charisma of white maximizes clear heartiness in this stunning minimalism.

Dining and Bar Atelier036
Atelier036

Dining and Bar

Atelier036
Atelier036
Atelier036

6. Sophistication of dark tones complements the contemporary class in this one.

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

townhouse in modern style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

7. Magnificent marble nails it.

Dining Room Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio

Dining Room

Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio
Which of these is going to sit in your dining room?

No, Thanks