The funkiest home you'll see today!

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kid's Room Concrete Beige
Don't get us wrong; we LOVE chic, minimalist homes, as well as cozy rustic ones, but now and then, it is a lot of fun to see a super eclectic and really funky property that has us questioning whether we need to be a little more daring! This is one such home, as it is filled with flamboyant color pops, beautiful patterns and exciting accessories that ensure this is a one-off and totally unique house. The interior designer that curated this astounding project clearly had their finger on the pulse, in terms of outlandish furniture and impactful additions, but don't just take our word for it; come and admire their handiwork for yourself!

They shouldn't work but…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Dining Room Wood-Plastic Composite Purple/Violet
you can't possibly try and tell us that the purple velvet, studded dining chairs here aren't fabulous! We are a little in love!

This space looks more like…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bedroom Concrete Beige
a modern art gallery than a living room! Seriously, we don't know what to focus on first! Those vibrant chairs, the plethora of ceramics, an amazing ceiling fixture or the sheer height of the space! It's almost too much, but looks terrific!

Have you ever seen…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Study Room and Home Office Concrete Black
a room that manages to make so many different patterns and styles work together as well as this one? Black walls are such a bold choice but are almost unnoticeable, thanks to all the green and zebra touches! 

If green wasn't enough…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Study Room and Home Office Concrete Black
of a funky contrast, here comes some bright yellow as well! No wonder a dark wall color was a suitable choice; look at all the light pouring through the french doors!

How about something…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kitchen Wood Black
REALLY unusual? The legs on these stools are literally legs. You really need your wits about you with this home, or you'll miss so many subtle touches!

As if this home wouldn't have…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kid's Room Concrete Beige
some outrageous curtains! They are so perfectly at home here and the vibrant blue and green tones really add a fresh and zingy aesthetic.

Let's take a better look…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Dining Room Concrete Beige
at those goddam chairs! En mass, they have a really big impact and can't you just imagine sitting and enjoying a dinner party here?

Well of course there's a…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Gym Concrete Grey
games room! Why wouldn't there be a pool table?

We can't tell what the…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kitchen Concrete Beige
overarching style influence is here but we are in love with it. That light fixture is so key to the aesthetic and really brightens up the gray and white scheme.

No joke, we REALLY want…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bedroom Concrete Beige
the cushions and throw here! The vivid pink accents are working so well to perk up a simple sofa!

Grown up chic has hit…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kid's Room Concrete Multicolored
this guest bedroom! What a stylish retreat from some of the bolder accents throughout the home. Brick-effect wallpaper is amazing!

The perfect teen room…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kid's Room Concrete Beige
don't you agree? All those colors and comfy places to rest? Wow!

As if the bedroom wasn't enough…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Concrete Blue
there is even a funky en-suite for the teen as well! Quick question though… where on earth do you get these beautiful shower curtains from?

Calm and sweet decor…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kid's Room Concrete Blue
is still accented with bizarre touches here! Are those row-boat oars on the wall? So cool!

Just when you think it's understated…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Concrete White
you notice how decorative the tiles are in this bathroom! What a joy for everyone to have their own private wash room though, now that really IS luxury!

This might be the master bedroom…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kid's Room Concrete White
to end them all! It could have been quite neutral, but that wouldn't have fit, hence all the beautiful accent colors! What is it about turquoise that looks so opulent? That light fixture is something else too and a walk-in wardrobe? How jealous can we be?

The levels of luxury in this bathroom…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Concrete Beige
are unreal. Marble, glass, contemporary hardware; it's all here!

We would kill for a dedicated…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Gym Concrete White
laundry space, especially if it could look this sunny, fun and exciting! We might even WANT to do the washing!

How many bathrooms…

Pasquale Design | Transitional Color | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Concrete White
can one home have? Well, this is a home unlike any that we've ever seen, so we wouldn't be shocked to discover 15 bathrooms!

So there it is! Is this the funkiest home you've seen today? We knew it! 

For more amazing home inspiration, take a look at this article: Is this the most eclectic house ever?

3 homes designed for holidaying (with floor plans!)
Would you love a home filled with as much color as this one?

