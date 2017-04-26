The funkiest home you'll see today!

Don't get us wrong; we LOVE chic, minimalist homes, as well as cozy rustic ones, but now and then, it is a lot of fun to see a super eclectic and really funky property that has us questioning whether we need to be a little more daring! This is one such home, as it is filled with flamboyant color pops, beautiful patterns and exciting accessories that ensure this is a one-off and totally unique house. The interior designer that curated this astounding project clearly had their finger on the pulse, in terms of outlandish furniture and impactful additions, but don't just take our word for it; come and admire their handiwork for yourself!
you can't possibly try and tell us that the purple velvet, studded dining chairs here aren't fabulous! We are a little in love!
a modern art gallery than a living room! Seriously, we don't know what to focus on first! Those vibrant chairs, the plethora of ceramics, an amazing ceiling fixture or the sheer height of the space! It's almost too much, but looks terrific!
a room that manages to make so many different patterns and styles work together as well as this one? Black walls are such a bold choice but are almost unnoticeable, thanks to all the green and zebra touches!
of a funky contrast, here comes some bright yellow as well! No wonder a dark wall color was a suitable choice; look at all the light pouring through the french doors!
REALLY unusual? The legs on these stools are literally legs. You really need your wits about you with this home, or you'll miss so many subtle touches!
some outrageous curtains! They are so perfectly at home here and the vibrant blue and green tones really add a fresh and zingy aesthetic.
at those goddam chairs! En mass, they have a really big impact and can't you just imagine sitting and enjoying a dinner party here?
games room! Why wouldn't there be a pool table?
overarching style influence is here but we are in love with it. That light fixture is so key to the aesthetic and really brightens up the gray and white scheme.
the cushions and throw here! The vivid pink accents are working so well to perk up a simple sofa!
this guest bedroom! What a stylish retreat from some of the bolder accents throughout the home. Brick-effect wallpaper is amazing!
don't you agree? All those colors and comfy places to rest? Wow!
there is even a funky en-suite for the teen as well! Quick question though… where on earth do you get these beautiful shower curtains from?
is still accented with bizarre touches here! Are those row-boat oars on the wall? So cool!
you notice how decorative the tiles are in this bathroom! What a joy for everyone to have their own private wash room though, now that really IS luxury!
to end them all! It could have been quite neutral, but that wouldn't have fit, hence all the beautiful accent colors! What is it about turquoise that looks so opulent? That light fixture is something else too and a walk-in wardrobe? How jealous can we be?
are unreal. Marble, glass, contemporary hardware; it's all here!
laundry space, especially if it could look this sunny, fun and exciting! We might even WANT to do the washing!
can one home have? Well, this is a home unlike any that we've ever seen, so we wouldn't be shocked to discover 15 bathrooms!
So there it is! Is this the funkiest home you've seen today? We knew it!
