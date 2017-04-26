The funkiest home you'll see today!

Don't get us wrong; we LOVE chic, minimalist homes, as well as cozy rustic ones, but now and then, it is a lot of fun to see a super eclectic and really funky property that has us questioning whether we need to be a little more daring! This is one such home, as it is filled with flamboyant color pops, beautiful patterns and exciting accessories that ensure this is a one-off and totally unique house. The interior designer that curated this astounding project clearly had their finger on the pulse, in terms of outlandish furniture and impactful additions, but don't just take our word for it; come and admire their handiwork for yourself!