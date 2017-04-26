3 homes designed for holidaying (with floor plans!)

Some homes just give off that perfect holiday vibe, even if they are lived in throughout the year, and today, we think we've found three of the most amazing properties that would make the hustle and bustle of real life simply fade away! The architects that created these staggering houses clearly had a directive to craft the ultimate holiday homes that would promote self-indulgent relaxation and intrinsic enjoyment and you can't afford to not take a look at them! If you are potentially in the market for a striking holiday home, or just want some inspiration for a luxurious family property, come with us now as we introduce you to some of our favorites and then overwhelm you with beautiful pictures! You're going to love them, especially the swimming pools!