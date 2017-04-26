2 homes that show you how to be smart with color!

If you are a huge advocate of colorful home interiors, you are going to love this article! We've taken a look at how talented interior designers seek to include really zingy and impactful color into clients' homes, without tipping the balance too much and boy oh boy, we have found two incredibly inspirational projects to show you today! The properties in question would have both been stunning, regardless of how much color was used, but with the punch accent hues cutting through neutral bases, they are in the realms of design genius. We'll give you a little intro to each home and then just sit back and let you enjoy scrolling through a myriad of rainbow-tinged pictures, so enjoy!