2 homes that show you how to be smart with color!

Shelly Preziosi | Artful Living | Vero Beach, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films
If you are a huge advocate of colorful home interiors, you are going to love this article! We've taken a look at how talented interior designers seek to include really zingy and impactful color into clients' homes, without tipping the balance too much and boy oh boy, we have found two incredibly inspirational projects to show you today! The properties in question would have both been stunning, regardless of how much color was used, but with the punch accent hues cutting through neutral bases, they are in the realms of design genius. We'll give you a little intro to each home and then just sit back and let you enjoy scrolling through a myriad of rainbow-tinged pictures, so enjoy!

1. Bold color at every turn!

This first property is an amazing hybrid of contemporary clean lines, slightly retro design and more color than you can shake a stick at. While the walls are all white, along with most of the furniture, there is barely a surface in this whole property that doesn't have some kind of color pop, whether in the form of flowers, cushions or wall art and you are going to love how it all comes together! This is a home that screams of fun and sociable times and we think you'll be amazed by what an impact something as simple as napkins have had on the kitchen!

Look at those stools and the wall art!

Glassware is working well here.

The napkins match the fruit!

So zingy!

Simple ceramics work a treat.

That wall art though!

A simple flower works wonders.

2. A white home, broken up with vibrant color!

Following a similar style to the first home, what you'll see in this delightful property is a lot more white space, but the color that has been used is hit-you-in-the-face bright! That's why you don't need as much of it! Each room seems to have selected a particular accent hue to showcase, which leads to a cohesive, understated and simple look that is still punctuated with perfectly pretty touches. Our personal favorite element? A pastel violet rug that lifts the sitting room to a whole new level of beautiful!

What a great picture!

Cushions are a simple way to add color.

This red is so rich.

Vivid greenery is all you need in a bathroom.

Don't you love this rug too?

A tiny red plant works some serious magic.

Do you love seeing how people use color in their homes? Then check out this article: Adding color to your garden with more than just plants.

Are you thinking of adding more color to your home now?

