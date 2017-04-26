7 genius cleaning tips

We all want to make cleaning our homes that little bit quicker and easier, right? Short of hiring a team of professional cleaners, it can seem like household chores are a never ending pain, but we have some clever and staggeringly simple cleaning tips to share with you today that we think will take all the hassle out of maintaining your home! Let's take a look and see if we can halve your cleaning time and free up more of that precious weekend!
It might sound crazy, but there's something in your black tea that will bring glass up to the most dazzling shine! Scrunch your newspaper up, dip it in the tea and wipe like your life depends on it!
Vinegar is a fantastic cleaning product, especially for your bathroom, as it cuts through grime like nothing else! A dish wand will have the right amount of gentle scrubbing power to get your suite items shining and soap will eradicate the harsh vinegar smell. Dip your wand into vinegar and soap and get scrubbing!
When life gives you lemons, clean with them! The citric acid in lemon juice makes light work of cutting through hard water stains that can ruin perfectly pretty hardware! Cut a fresh lemon in half and rub the exposed flesh all over your taps, then rinse off with warm water. The smell will be wonderful too!
Toothbrush holders are just like any other container, so instead of tirelessly trying to scrub dry toothpaste out of them, just pop them into the dishwasher with your next load of crockery! SO EASY!
This is the simplest tip of them all! Pour white vinegar into your toilet, last thing at night, don't flush and leave it to work while you sleep. When you wake up, you'll have a gleaming, fresh-smelling toilet! If you hate the smell of vinegar, flat coke will do the trick as well!
It's easy to forget that certain cleaning products need to be cleaned themselves and your toilet brush is right at the top of that list! We know we don't need to tell you why! When you've finished using your brush, give it a rinse and then drop some all-purpose cleaner into the holder, so it is being constantly disinfected and freshened up.
Washing machines and tumble dryers are both prone to filling up with debris and fluff, which is why a quick vacuum is a great idea. Just once a week will do, to make sure any lost change or fabric lint isn't clogging everything up and preventing optimum efficiency.
How easy was that? For more handy cleaning tips, take a look at this article: 10 cleaning mistakes to avoid right now.