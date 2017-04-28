Your browser is out-of-date.

Add some pink panache to your home!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Condesa / 1038, KS Architektural Solution KS Architektural Solution Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Pink
The color pink, generally called a feminine color, is fast emerging as a hot favorite among interior designers and room decorators. Whether it is the plush couch in the living room, exterior facade, decor pieces, wallpaper, lampshade, rug or kitchen backsplash, shades of pink can really amp up the style quotient. Design styles like Scandinavian and classic, known for their softness, are more commonly seen embracing pastel hues like lighter tones of pink. But in other styles like modern, eclectic and tropical also, pink is increasingly being lapped up in different tonalities.

Today homify brings to you 24 such ideas in which the color pink has been employed to give the interior as well as exterior home spaces a tasteful allure- be it the baby pink used in a nursery or a dark shade of pink used for upholstery. Take a peek at these 24 amazing ways in which you can use the color pink to pimp up your spaces- walls, utility items or decoration. Have a look and pink it up!

1. Attractive face of modernity.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

2. How about a soft touch of grace for your kids’ study?

Текстильный декор в розовую комнату маленькой "принцесы"., Студия Декор-эксперт Студия Декор-эксперт Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Textile Pink
Студия Декор-эксперт

Студия Декор-эксперт
Студия Декор-эксперт
Студия Декор-эксперт

3. Disney touch for pink playfulness.

Condesa / 1038, KS Architektural Solution KS Architektural Solution Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Pink
KS Architektural Solution

KS Architektural Solution
KS Architektural Solution
KS Architektural Solution

4. Minimalism with dual function- table with storage.

PRODUCTOS, CA.ZA CA.ZA Living roomSide tables & trays Pink
CA.ZA

CA.ZA
CA.ZA
CA.ZA

5. Cushioned in cottony chic.

ZARTE TÖNE, SCHÖNE KISSEN SCHÖNE KISSEN Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Pink
SCHÖNE KISSEN

SCHÖNE KISSEN
SCHÖNE KISSEN
SCHÖNE KISSEN

6. Chipboard utility in combination with white.

Ampliación Sonríe IDEES.2, MUEBLES ORTS MUEBLES ORTS BedroomBeds & headboards Chipboard Pink
MUEBLES ORTS

MUEBLES ORTS
MUEBLES ORTS
MUEBLES ORTS

7. Classic suggestions of elegance.

Apto Casal c/ 3 filhos - Consolação (São Paulo/Brasil), RK Arquitetura & Design RK Arquitetura & Design Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Textile Pink
RK Arquitetura &amp; Design

RK Arquitetura & Design
RK Arquitetura &amp; Design
RK Arquitetura & Design

8. Hand- carved wool aesthetics, anyone?

Jager Pure wool Shabby Chic traditional Pink 100% Wool Rug 150 x 240cm homify Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Pink rugs,rug,bedroom rugs,home office rugs,living room rugs,bonsoni,homedecor,wool rugs,pink rugs,home design,home accessories,carpets
homify

Jager Pure wool Shabby Chic traditional Pink 100% Wool Rug 150 x 240cm

homify
homify
homify

9. Charming pink walls of the courtyard add to the magical setting.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

10. This is the ideal adornment for your tot’s room.

Móvil de globos aerostáticos, Mundo Raquel Mundo Raquel Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Pink
Mundo Raquel

Mundo Raquel
Mundo Raquel
Mundo Raquel

11. In the pink of radiance!

Apartamento Itacorubi Gran Classic 1, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern Kid's Room Pink
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

12. Variety of pink tones, plentiful finesse.

Paulinia | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern Kid's Room Pink
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

13. Poised in paper.

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Paper Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Visual appeal of comfy details.

Residência Fernandes Guimarães, LMartins Fotografia LMartins Fotografia Modern Living Room Pink
LMartins Fotografia

LMartins Fotografia
LMartins Fotografia
LMartins Fotografia

15. Glassy and gorgeous.

homify Modern Dining Room Glass Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Straight out of a fairytale!

homify Nursery/kid’s room Paper Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. The subtle hues of contemporary refinement.

Hampstead Bathroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern Bathroom Pink
Refurb It All

Hampstead Bathroom

Refurb It All
Refurb It All
Refurb It All

18. Hearty, neat and adorable.

Extension d'une longère en Picardie, Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Modern Kitchen Pink
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

19. Enveloping coziness with style.

Living Room and Music room Gullaksen Architects Living room
Gullaksen Architects

Living Room and Music room

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

20. Mellow accents of kiddie zone.

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Classically soft & tranquil for the home-office.

Quarto criança, Daleffe e Marques Arquitetura Daleffe e Marques Arquitetura BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF Pink
Daleffe e Marques Arquitetura

Daleffe e Marques Arquitetura
Daleffe e Marques Arquitetura
Daleffe e Marques Arquitetura

22. Game for some study-table zing?

Lámparas de mesa, Angelo Luz + Diseño Angelo Luz + Diseño Nursery/kid's roomLighting Pink
Angelo Luz + Diseño

Angelo Luz + Diseño
Angelo Luz + Diseño
Angelo Luz + Diseño

23. Perfectly engineered for your little angel.

Muebles para el hogar, Kids World- Recamaras Literas y Muebles para niños Kids World- Recamaras Literas y Muebles para niños Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets Engineered Wood Pink
Kids World- Recamaras Literas y Muebles para niños

Kids World- Recamaras Literas y Muebles para niños
Kids World- Recamaras Literas y Muebles para niños
Kids World- Recamaras Literas y Muebles para niños

24. Lighting it up with colonial sheen.

дом, we do design.pl we do design.pl Living roomLighting Pink
we do design.pl

we do design.pl
we do design.pl
we do design.pl
12 ways to add texture to your walls
How is pink going to jazz up your snug pad?

