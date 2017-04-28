Add some pink panache to your home!

The color pink, generally called a feminine color, is fast emerging as a hot favorite among interior designers and room decorators. Whether it is the plush couch in the living room, exterior facade, decor pieces, wallpaper, lampshade, rug or kitchen backsplash, shades of pink can really amp up the style quotient. Design styles like Scandinavian and classic, known for their softness, are more commonly seen embracing pastel hues like lighter tones of pink. But in other styles like modern, eclectic and tropical also, pink is increasingly being lapped up in different tonalities.

Today homify brings to you 24 such ideas in which the color pink has been employed to give the interior as well as exterior home spaces a tasteful allure- be it the baby pink used in a nursery or a dark shade of pink used for upholstery. Take a peek at these 24 amazing ways in which you can use the color pink to pimp up your spaces- walls, utility items or decoration. Have a look and pink it up!