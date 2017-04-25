Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 classic kitchens to make you drool

press profile homify press profile homify
The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL, deVOL Kitchens deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you're all about that classic design life, then boy oh boy, do we have some kitchens to show you today! Sophisticated, elegant and with just enough luxury materials included to make them that little bit more special, each of these amazing spaces is going to give you some serious inspiration for your next revamp! The kitchen planners that came up with these designs must have been at the top of their game and we love how well each of these rooms would blend with any style of home! Seriously, let's get in there and take a look!

1. Navy and white looks more than alright!

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

It's a strange thing, but navy kitchens aren't as common as you might think! Given how classic the color is, we are shocked, but wow! Just look at how pretty this space is! With a marble counter and brass hardware, not to mention a COPPER SINK BOWL, this is exceptional in terms of being a classic design with a modern twist!

Extra details.

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

2. Cream and gold never gets old!

The SW1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Wood Beige open shelving,wooden floor,simple cupboards,timeless,classic,shaker,kitchen,design,deVOL
deVOL Kitchens

The SW1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Beautiful! The simple finishes and little hints of decadence, in the form of the gold hardware here, makes for a charming, traditional and beautifully classic kitchen that is anything but old hat! There's just such an easy-going vibe in this room, don't you think?

3. Pretty and warm in a classical form!

The Foxton Classic English Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Foxton Classic English Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

With a traditional Aga stove in place, you can't ever go too contemporary with your kitchen cabinets, as they simply won't work! The simple doors here work well and look chic, but add in the dark handles and there is a stylish monochrome thing going on, which is bolstered by that amazing chandelier!

4. Cream and wood looks good!

The Wymeswold Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Wymeswold Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Pale and neutral cream makes the perfect partner to a chunky wooden butcher's block counter! The simple shaker cabinet design keeps everything understated enough to allow for some fun vintage accessories and the back door style tells us that this is a rural property, which would make perfect sense!

More details.

The Wymeswold Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Wymeswold Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

5. Gray is A-OK!

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Modern Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

THE color of the year, this gray kitchen manages to effortlessly straddle the line between contemporary trends and classic styling. Open shelves, a butler sink and super pared back finished all contribute to a beautiful farmhouse look that is hard to beat!

6. Muted tones make you feel at home!

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Modern Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

The warm cream of the cabinets, next to the deep stove, looks utterly spectacular and with a bright white counter in place to finish everything off, there is a lovely palette of cozy tones that make you want to gravitate in and cook up something delicious! It's interesting how classic this room looks, despite the modern extractor!

From a distance.

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Modern Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Silverdale Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

7. Rustic charm does no harm!

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

We LOVE this beautiful gray storage cabinet that gives just a sneak peek into what must be a charmingly simple, bordering on super rustic, classic kitchen. The upcycled vintage items that act as accessories really do finish the look perfectly and those roof beams? Beautiful!

8. Up to date and looking great!

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Now for a modern classic kitchen! Bright white everything looks absolutely perfect here and makes for a light and airy room, while brushed steel appliances offer just the right amount of contrast and timeless style. A smattering of natural wood lifts the look and yet, nothing here looks contrived or too fussy! Genius!

A few extra detailed shots!

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Tunbridge Wells Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

For more kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: Lovely London kitchens to inspire your new one!

3 space-savvy apartments you'll love
Are you seriously considering a classic kitchen for your home now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks