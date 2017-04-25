8 classic kitchens to make you drool

If you're all about that classic design life, then boy oh boy, do we have some kitchens to show you today! Sophisticated, elegant and with just enough luxury materials included to make them that little bit more special, each of these amazing spaces is going to give you some serious inspiration for your next revamp! The kitchen planners that came up with these designs must have been at the top of their game and we love how well each of these rooms would blend with any style of home! Seriously, let's get in there and take a look!