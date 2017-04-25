8 classic kitchens to make you drool

If you're all about that classic design life, then boy oh boy, do we have some kitchens to show you today! Sophisticated, elegant and with just enough luxury materials included to make them that little bit more special, each of these amazing spaces is going to give you some serious inspiration for your next revamp! The kitchen planners that came up with these designs must have been at the top of their game and we love how well each of these rooms would blend with any style of home! Seriously, let's get in there and take a look!
It's a strange thing, but navy kitchens aren't as common as you might think! Given how classic the color is, we are shocked, but wow! Just look at how pretty this space is! With a marble counter and brass hardware, not to mention a COPPER SINK BOWL, this is exceptional in terms of being a classic design with a modern twist!
Beautiful! The simple finishes and little hints of decadence, in the form of the gold hardware here, makes for a charming, traditional and beautifully classic kitchen that is anything but old hat! There's just such an easy-going vibe in this room, don't you think?
With a traditional Aga stove in place, you can't ever go too contemporary with your kitchen cabinets, as they simply won't work! The simple doors here work well and look chic, but add in the dark handles and there is a stylish monochrome thing going on, which is bolstered by that amazing chandelier!
Pale and neutral cream makes the perfect partner to a chunky wooden butcher's block counter! The simple shaker cabinet design keeps everything understated enough to allow for some fun vintage accessories and the back door style tells us that this is a rural property, which would make perfect sense!
THE color of the year, this gray kitchen manages to effortlessly straddle the line between contemporary trends and classic styling. Open shelves, a butler sink and super pared back finished all contribute to a beautiful farmhouse look that is hard to beat!
The warm cream of the cabinets, next to the deep stove, looks utterly spectacular and with a bright white counter in place to finish everything off, there is a lovely palette of cozy tones that make you want to gravitate in and cook up something delicious! It's interesting how classic this room looks, despite the modern extractor!
We LOVE this beautiful gray storage cabinet that gives just a sneak peek into what must be a charmingly simple, bordering on super rustic, classic kitchen. The upcycled vintage items that act as accessories really do finish the look perfectly and those roof beams? Beautiful!
Now for a modern classic kitchen! Bright white everything looks absolutely perfect here and makes for a light and airy room, while brushed steel appliances offer just the right amount of contrast and timeless style. A smattering of natural wood lifts the look and yet, nothing here looks contrived or too fussy! Genius!
For more kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: Lovely London kitchens to inspire your new one!