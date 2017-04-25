3 space-savvy apartments you'll love

On the face of it, this beautiful apartment is neutral and divine, but look a little closer and you'll find incredibly vibrant color pops throughout, which really lift the aesthetic and add in a sense of contemporary fun! The kitchen, in particular, is full of zesty yellow and it paves the way for more private spaces, such as the bedrooms and bathroom, to be a whole lot more pared back, without straying into the region of boring or safe design.

Come and take a look and get ready to choose your own accent hue!