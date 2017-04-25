3 space-savvy apartments you'll love

Gone are the days when large houses were considered the only viable home that you should bother injecting a lot of effort and style into, as even small apartments can be designer havens, if you know how to use the space well and what to include. Naturally, interior designers are geniuses when it comes to this, but with a little guidance and some pictorial inspiration, you can definitely create something fabulous yourself and today, we are going to show you three apartments that are filled to the brim with gorgeous touches! We'll give you a little introduction to each property and then let you just sit back and drink in all the fantastic touches, so grab a coffee, get comfortable and enjoy!
On the face of it, this beautiful apartment is neutral and divine, but look a little closer and you'll find incredibly vibrant color pops throughout, which really lift the aesthetic and add in a sense of contemporary fun! The kitchen, in particular, is full of zesty yellow and it paves the way for more private spaces, such as the bedrooms and bathroom, to be a whole lot more pared back, without straying into the region of boring or safe design.
Come and take a look and get ready to choose your own accent hue!
You are going to be utterly blown away by the use of the proportions of this charming home! Filled with soft neutral tones and functional furniture, the available space has been divided with such common sense and ultimately, usability in mind and the dialogue between the kitchen, dining and living rooms, in particular, is so seamless. One simple blends into the next with such a natural grace. We love the use of vertical stripe wallpaper in the bathroom too, as it adds perceived height. Will you like it too?
Talk about a home that is 100% on trend right now! Natural wood, white walls, simple finishes and beautiful geometric textiles have all blended together in this apartment to create a really stylish, almost retro, but somehow timeless look! It's the subtle addition of color that makes it really come together, with the red rug in the living room and stunning ice blue bathroom tiles. We can't deny that we love some retro furniture either! What a gorgeous and comfortable home!
