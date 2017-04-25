Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

50 amazing home accessories that you need!

press profile homify press profile homify
Home Accessories 2016, rigby & mac rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton
Loading admin actions …

In all honesty, this article could be endless, but for the sake of keeping things simple, we've selected 50 brilliant home accessories that you probably can't live without, once you've considered them! Interior designers the world over will be nodding in agreement with our choices, but the real question is, which of these fabulous additions do you lust after for your living room or covet for your kitchen?

1. Velvet cushions.

Velvet cushions rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton velvet,cushion,cotton
rigby &amp; mac

Velvet cushions

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

2. Woven throws.

Fairtrade Cotton Throw rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Cotton,Throw,ian snow
rigby &amp; mac

Fairtrade Cotton Throw

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

3. Funky notebooks.

Tropical Print A5 Notebook rigby & mac Study/officeAccessories & decoration tropical,notebook,tutti frutti,banana,splatter,swimmers,people
rigby &amp; mac

Tropical Print A5 Notebook

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

4. Printed cushions.

Linen Pineapple Cushion rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Grey pineapple,cushion,grey
rigby &amp; mac

Linen Pineapple Cushion

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

5. On-trend textile motifs.

Linen Flamingo Cushion rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Grey flamingo,cushion,grey
rigby &amp; mac

Linen Flamingo Cushion

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

6. Designer jotters.

Tropical Printed Note Pad rigby & mac Study/officeAccessories & decoration note pad,tropical,splatter,swimmers,cactus,tutti frutti
rigby &amp; mac

Tropical Printed Note Pad

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Weekly planners.

Tropical Print Weekly Desk Planner rigby & mac Study/officeAccessories & decoration tropical,cactus,blue palm,tutti frutti
rigby &amp; mac

Tropical Print Weekly Desk Planner

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

8. 'Best' crockery.

Quail's Egg Plates rigby & mac KitchenAccessories & textiles Ceramic plate,quail,egg
rigby &amp; mac

Quail's Egg Plates

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

9. Serving dishes.

Quail's Egg Platter rigby & mac KitchenAccessories & textiles Ceramic platter,quail,egg
rigby &amp; mac

Quail's Egg Platter

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

10. Individual flower vases.

Pastel Vases by House Doctor rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic pastel,vases,turquoise,pink,house doctor
rigby &amp; mac

Pastel Vases by House Doctor

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

11. Handy drinks jugs.

Quail's Egg Jugs rigby & mac KitchenAccessories & textiles Ceramic jug,egg,quail
rigby &amp; mac

Quail's Egg Jugs

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

12. Funky succulent planters.

Hand Painted British Animal Egg Cups by Quail rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Ceramic quail,egg cup,owl,wildboar,otter
rigby &amp; mac

Hand Painted British Animal Egg Cups by Quail

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

13. Pretty tumblers.

Quail's Egg Beakers rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Ceramic egg,cup,quail
rigby &amp; mac

Quail's Egg Beakers

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

14. Handmade mugs.

Handmade Mugs by Wonki Ware rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Ceramic handmade,Wonki Ware,mug
rigby &amp; mac

Handmade Mugs by Wonki Ware

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

15. Multipurpose containers.

Hand Painted Wild Animal Egg Cups by Quail rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Ceramic animal,wild,egg cup,quail
rigby &amp; mac

Hand Painted Wild Animal Egg Cups by Quail

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

16. Huge pasta bowls.

Quail's Egg Large Bowl rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Ceramic quail,egg,bowl
rigby &amp; mac

Quail's Egg Large Bowl

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

17. Glazed vases.

Pastel Vases by House Doctor rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic pastel,vases,house doctor
rigby &amp; mac

Pastel Vases by House Doctor

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

18. Posh cereal bowls.

Quail's Egg Dipping Bowls rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Ceramic Quail,egg,dipping bowl
rigby &amp; mac

Quail's Egg Dipping Bowls

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

19. Mini bulb lights.

Blue Colour Pop String Lights rigby & mac Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting Blue light,blue,LED
rigby &amp; mac

Blue Colour Pop String Lights

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

20. Vintage-inspired lighting.

HOME Light Up letters rigby & mac Living roomLighting Black HOME,letters,light
rigby &amp; mac

HOME Light Up letters

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

21. Lights that decorate the ceiling.

Ceramic Globe Light rigby & mac BedroomLighting Ceramic White ceramic,lighting,globe
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Globe Light

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

22. Anglepoise lamps.

Cooper Desk Lamp rigby & mac Study/officeLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass cooper,lamp,desk lamp,lighting,marble
rigby &amp; mac

Cooper Desk Lamp

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

23. Designer candle holders.

Black and Gold Candleholder by Hubsch rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal candleholder,hubsch,black,gold,metal
rigby &amp; mac

Black and Gold Candleholder by Hubsch

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

24. Reading lamps.

Copper Base Floor Lamp rigby & mac Living roomLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass cooper,lamp,lighting
rigby &amp; mac

Copper Base Floor Lamp

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

25. Locally made coffee cups.

Fair Trade Ocean Earthenware Mugs rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Earthenware,Mug,Ocean
rigby &amp; mac

Fair Trade Ocean Earthenware Mugs

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

26. Monochrome anything!

Black and White Stripe Vase by House Doctor rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic Stripe,Vase,House Doctor,Black & White
rigby &amp; mac

Black and White Stripe Vase by House Doctor

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

27. Color-matching kitchen crockery.

Nordic Sea Pasta Dish by Broste rigby & mac KitchenKitchen utensils Ceramic Blue pasta dish,Broste
rigby &amp; mac

Nordic Sea Pasta Dish by Broste

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

28. Festive light garlands.

Pink Colour Pop String Lights rigby & mac BedroomLighting Pink lighting,pink,LED
rigby &amp; mac

Pink Colour Pop String Lights

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

29. Unusual plant holders.

Dolls Head Planter rigby & mac Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers Ceramic White doll,head,planter
rigby &amp; mac

Dolls Head Planter

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

30. Metallic candle sticks.

Candlesticks by Jansen rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration candlestick,jasen,grey,pink,yellow
rigby &amp; mac

Candlesticks by Jansen

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

31. Strings of pom-poms!

Pom Pom Garland rigby & mac BedroomAccessories & decoration Multicolored
rigby &amp; mac

Pom Pom Garland

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

32. Metallic geometric touches.

Set of Three Gold Hexagon Candlesticks by Hubsch rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal Amber/Gold candlesticks,Hubsch,Hexagon,Gold
rigby &amp; mac

Set of Three Gold Hexagon Candlesticks by Hubsch

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

33. Wire cage light fixtures.

Geometric Light Shade rigby & mac Living roomLighting Metal Light Shade,Geometric
rigby &amp; mac

Geometric Light Shade

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

34. Organic tea-light holders.

Marble Tealight Holders rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Stone marble,tealight,dark grey,light grey
rigby &amp; mac

Marble Tealight Holders

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

35. A family of vases.

Visage vases by Hubsch rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic White faces,vases,Hubsch
rigby &amp; mac

Visage vases by Hubsch

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

36. Blown glass shades.

Coloured Glass Pendant Lights rigby & mac Living roomLighting
rigby &amp; mac

Coloured Glass Pendant Lights

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

37. Knitted foot stools.

Yellow Chevron Cushion rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Yellow Chevron Cushion

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

38. Upcycled plant pots.

Black and White Enamel Pot rigby & mac HouseholdHomewares
rigby &amp; mac

Black and White Enamel Pot

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

39. A whole menagerie of decorative critters!

Animal Head Wall Vase rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Animal Head Wall Vase

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

40. Nature-inspired vases.

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

41. Rainbow chairs.

Colourful Parrot Porcelain Jug rigby & mac Living room
rigby &amp; mac

Colourful Parrot Porcelain Jug

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

42. Simple porcelain ornaments.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

43. Fabric bins.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomStorage
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

44. Chic soap dispensers.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomTextiles & accessories
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

45. Crackle-glazed vases.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdHomewares
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

46. Industrial wall hooks.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

47. Exotic fabric toiletry bags.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomTextiles & accessories
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

48. Feminine make-up containers.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomTextiles & accessories
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

49. Spiritual statues.

Stone Buddha Statue rigby & mac Garden Accessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Stone Buddha Statue

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

50. Cool cacti vases!

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

For even more accessory ideas, take a look at this article: Take a walk on the wild side with distinctive home decor!

A quaint French home gets a makeover
How many of these accessories do you already own?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks