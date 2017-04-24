Your browser is out-of-date.

Take a walk on the wild side with distinctive home decor!

LOFT - NOMAD NYC, MERVE KAHRAMAN PRODUCTS & INTERIORS
Fed up of boring furniture and accessories? Want to expand your horizons and your home's creativity by embracing some really unusual decor choices? Well, we have ALL the best accessories for you, right here! We know that interior designers are adept at taking style risks, but we want you to feel confident to as well, which is why we are going to show you some truly out there pieces, looking phenomenal in a home! Skulls for the bathroom, antler chairs and optical illusion tables… we have it all, so come and take a look and start planning your own eclectic additions!

This lamp is devilishly cool!

LOFT—NOMAD NYC

An antler dining chair? Why not?

LOFT—NOMAD NYC

An egg-shaped lamp? What an egg-celent idea!

LOFT—NOMAD NYC

Is that a bees nest lamp? Love it!

LOFT—NOMAD NYC

We're hopping mad about this bunny chair.

LOFT—NOMAD NYC

Oooh… confusing but fabulous! What a table!

LOFT—NOMAD NYC

Who wouldn't want a home bar on wheels?

LOFT—NOMAD NYC

Neon is back with a bang! What would you write?

PRIVATE RESIDENCE—ISTANBUL

A live edge dining table is a tasty treat!

PRIVATE RESIDENCE—ISTANBUL

All eyes on the ceiling for this fixture!

PRIVATE RESIDENCE—ISTANBUL

Gold skulls in the bathroom… why wouldn't you?

PRIVATE RESIDENCE—ISTANBUL

This light looks like a galaxy! So cool!

PRIVATE RESIDENCE—ISTANBUL

If you love the more unusual side of home design, take a look at this article: 5 of the most bizarre homes of 2016!

Which of these items made you think you could be a little more daring with your decor?

