Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 amazing wet rooms!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

In this homify story, we bring to you 9 wonderful wet rooms that have been created by bathroom designers, keeping in mind the importance of a bathroom in a dwelling. Be it an eclectic, minimalist, rustic, Asian or industrial style of interior design, a large space or a small one, en-suite or otherwise, doing up a bathroom to aesthetically convey the residents’ persona is essential to tasteful interiors.

Whether it is varieties of tiles, marble or granite, thoughtful employment of complementing elements of sanitaryware, fixtures & fittings is the key. Let us walk through these 9 fantastic wet rooms crafted beautifully by expert professionals and be inspired.

1. Mosaic tiled elegance for luxury.

Wetroom Perfect Stays Modern Bathroom
Perfect Stays

Wetroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

2. Glossy white poise nails it in this one.

homify BathroomDecoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Stylishly sober in dark gray tones.

Wet room Affleck Property Services Modern Bathroom
Affleck Property Services

Wet room

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

4. Magnificence of marble & chic ceramics.

Bathroom homify Modern Bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

5. Modish details of simplistic humility.

Greenwich, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Greenwich

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

6. Modernity is dapper in dark.

OPPIDANS ROAD, PRIMROSE HILL E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern Bathroom
E2 Architecture + Interiors

OPPIDANS ROAD, PRIMROSE HILL

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Beige tones of tiled glory.

Designer Bathroom, nassboards nassboards Modern Bathroom Tiles Beige
nassboards

Designer Bathroom

nassboards
nassboards
nassboards

8. Pastel hues ooze palliative radiance.

Master En-Suite Perfect Stays Modern Bathroom
Perfect Stays

Master En-Suite

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

9. Dazzle all the way in blue brilliance.

Family Bathroom Perfect Stays Modern Bathroom
Perfect Stays

Family Bathroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
8 smart ways to maximize spaces
Which of these are you going to copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks