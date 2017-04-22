Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 types of splashback for your kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Custom Map Wallpaper, Wallpapered Wallpapered Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that there are certain design choices that can either make or break a gorgeous kitchen. It's not enough to choose fantastic cabinets or a striking worktop anymore, as the wrong splashback will undo all of your beautiful choices, which is why we are going to show you some amazing styles today! Take a look at what we think are some of the most stylish splashbacks out there and have a think about which ones would complement your new installation perfectly and don't forget that you can customize your choice through color!

1. Colored glass with magnetic strips.

Kitchen Splashback Detail Collective Works Modern Bathroom
Collective Works

Kitchen Splashback Detail

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

For an instant injection of color, you can't go wrong with a glass splashback panel, but add some magnetic strips and it's a very practical choice too.

2. Glass metro tiles.

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back homify Walls & flooringTiles Tiles Turquoise
homify

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back

homify
homify
homify

How incredible does this splashback look? Finished in glass, it will be easy to clean and you can choose from basically any color in the world!

A closer look!

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back homify Walls & flooringTiles Tiles Turquoise
homify

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back

homify
homify
homify

We had to get a little closer to these tiles, just so that you could see how pretty they are! We actually love this ice blue color and the orange sockets are a genius touch!

3. Marble slabs.

Marble Splashback homify Modern Kitchen
homify

Marble Splashback

homify
homify
homify

Want to give your kitchen a touch of luxury? Then you simply have to consider marble slabs! Natural and opulent, they really add a new dimension of class!

4. Natural stone tiles.

Charm & Character Rencraft KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
Rencraft

Charm & Character

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Adding texture to your splashback is a fantastic idea and stone cladding tiles are a simple yet effective way to do it! Can't you picture slate adding such depth to your space?

5. Mother of pearl tiles.

Kitchen Sink Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

Kitchen Sink

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Now for something a little different! Mother of pearl tiles will create the ultimate in reflective, organic and eye-catching splashbacks! What a way to add some dimension to a white kitchen!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Unusual mosaic tiles.

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenSinks & taps
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Anyone can use mosaic tiles to create a funky splashback, but how about unusually-shaped varieties? The curves and lines of this example look so incredible!

7. Custom glass panels.

Tradition with stripey glass splashback Intoto Kitchens Salisbury Kitchen
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury

Tradition with stripey glass splashback

Intoto Kitchens Salisbury
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury

If a one-color glass panel isn't quite dynamic enough for you, you can commission a totally one-off design! A great way to put a personal stamp on your kitchen, nobody would have the same style as you either!

8. Glass-framed maps!

Bespoke Map Wallpaper Kitchen Splashback Design Wallpapered Modern Kitchen
Wallpapered

Bespoke Map Wallpaper Kitchen Splashback Design

Wallpapered
Wallpapered
Wallpapered

We are in love with this quirky idea! Take maps that have a personal significance for you, mount them on the wall as you would wallpaper and then add a glass protective screen! Utterly brilliant!

9. Antique glass.

Antique mirror glass aga splashback Mirrorworks, The Antique Mirror Glass Company Kitchen
Mirrorworks, The Antique Mirror Glass Company

Antique mirror glass aga splashback

Mirrorworks, The Antique Mirror Glass Company
Mirrorworks, The Antique Mirror Glass Company
Mirrorworks, The Antique Mirror Glass Company

Don't you just love antique glass that looks as though it is a little aged and rustic? Well imagine that, en mass, as your splashback! Original and light-reflecting, it just works so well!

10. Accent color glass.

Wild Lime Glass Splashback in Grey Minimalist Kitchen DIYSPLASHBACKS Kitchen
DIYSPLASHBACKS

Wild Lime Glass Splashback in Grey Minimalist Kitchen

DIYSPLASHBACKS
DIYSPLASHBACKS
DIYSPLASHBACKS

A glass panel, finished simply in one accent color, is a fast and easy way to add life and practicality to your splashback! You can even have the pieces cut perfectly to size, allowing you to simply install and go!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 9 concrete kitchens perfect for your home.

A very British home that is bloody good!
Which of these styles really appeals to you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks