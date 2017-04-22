10 types of splashback for your kitchen

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that there are certain design choices that can either make or break a gorgeous kitchen. It's not enough to choose fantastic cabinets or a striking worktop anymore, as the wrong splashback will undo all of your beautiful choices, which is why we are going to show you some amazing styles today! Take a look at what we think are some of the most stylish splashbacks out there and have a think about which ones would complement your new installation perfectly and don't forget that you can customize your choice through color!
For an instant injection of color, you can't go wrong with a glass splashback panel, but add some magnetic strips and it's a very practical choice too.
How incredible does this splashback look? Finished in glass, it will be easy to clean and you can choose from basically any color in the world!
We had to get a little closer to these tiles, just so that you could see how pretty they are! We actually love this ice blue color and the orange sockets are a genius touch!
Want to give your kitchen a touch of luxury? Then you simply have to consider marble slabs! Natural and opulent, they really add a new dimension of class!
Adding texture to your splashback is a fantastic idea and stone cladding tiles are a simple yet effective way to do it! Can't you picture slate adding such depth to your space?
Now for something a little different! Mother of pearl tiles will create the ultimate in reflective, organic and eye-catching splashbacks! What a way to add some dimension to a white kitchen!
Anyone can use mosaic tiles to create a funky splashback, but how about unusually-shaped varieties? The curves and lines of this example look so incredible!
If a one-color glass panel isn't quite dynamic enough for you, you can commission a totally one-off design! A great way to put a personal stamp on your kitchen, nobody would have the same style as you either!
We are in love with this quirky idea! Take maps that have a personal significance for you, mount them on the wall as you would wallpaper and then add a glass protective screen! Utterly brilliant!
Don't you just love antique glass that looks as though it is a little aged and rustic? Well imagine that, en mass, as your splashback! Original and light-reflecting, it just works so well!
A glass panel, finished simply in one accent color, is a fast and easy way to add life and practicality to your splashback! You can even have the pieces cut perfectly to size, allowing you to simply install and go!
