10 types of splashback for your kitchen

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that there are certain design choices that can either make or break a gorgeous kitchen. It's not enough to choose fantastic cabinets or a striking worktop anymore, as the wrong splashback will undo all of your beautiful choices, which is why we are going to show you some amazing styles today! Take a look at what we think are some of the most stylish splashbacks out there and have a think about which ones would complement your new installation perfectly and don't forget that you can customize your choice through color!