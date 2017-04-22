Your browser is out-of-date.

8 unique kitchens that you'll want!

Kitchens, Style Within Style Within Modern Kitchen Wood Beige
Who wants a kitchen that is exactly like everyone else's? Nobody we know, that's for sure! With that in mind, we went on a mission, to find some unique, stylish and beautiful kitchens to show you today, so that you know just how much is possible when you exert a little imagination and creativity! We think that any kitchen planner would agree that all of these are well considered and gorgeous spaces, ready for some serious cooking or just happy eating and if you are in the market for something more creative for your culinary space, you don't need to look any further for some serious inspiration. 

Let's take a look!

1. White wonderland.

White Gloss Kitchen Style Within Modern Kitchen White white kitchen,gloss kitchen,quartz worktop,white worktop,vinyl plank floor,integrated handles,kitchen lighting,home lighting,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,blue splashback,handleless kitchen
Style Within

White Gloss Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Gloss white cabinets are always pretty, but when you top them with a white quartz worktops that has silver chippings embedded in it, you suddenly have a glittering and gorgeous kitchen! We love the integrated handles and that ice blue backsplash is stunning!

Modern white gloss kitchen Style Within Modern Kitchen White white kitchen,gloss kitchen,modern kitchen,flat kitchen cabinet,integrated microwave,integrated handle,kitchen lighting,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,blue splashback,quartz worktop,white worktop
Style Within

Modern white gloss kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Props to whoever decided that orange would be the perfect accent color here as they were SO right! Brushed stainless steel appliances keep the contemporary theme working throughout as well.

2. Ice blue and beautiful!

Ice-Blue Gloss Kitchen Style Within Modern Kitchen Blue kitchen,blue kitchen,kitchen island,large island,gloss kitchen,porcelain tile floor,acrylic worktop,kitchen worktop,tall kitchen units,induction hob,breakfast bar,home lighting
Style Within

Ice-Blue Gloss Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

There are so many amazing qualities to this seemingly understated kitchen, but let's start with that fabulous pastel hue! Fresh, clean and modern, not to mention quite unusual for a kitchen, we think the ice blue is really working here!

Modern Kitchen Style Within Modern Kitchen Blue modern kitchen,blue kitchen,acrylic worktop,induction hob,downdraft extractor,pop up extractor,kitchen island,large island,breakfast bar,porcelain floor,gloss kitchen
Style Within

Modern Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

You think the floor here is pretty standard? Think again! Those are heavy porcelain tiles, set over a wet underfloor heating system! That's right; you'd have toasty toes as you cook up a storm! Wow!

Kitchen Island Style Within Modern Kitchen Blue large kitchen island,kitchen island,blue kitchen,gloss kitchen,integrated handle,induction hob,acrylic worktop,porcelain tile floor,boiling tap,modern kitchen,handleless kitchen
Style Within

Kitchen Island

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Let's talk appliances! Firstly, we love that they are all integrated and secondly, this island though! Impressive in its own right, thanks to the size, it has a full integrated ceramic hob and a pop up extractor that vents all your cooking fumes out through the floor! Amazing!

3. Amazing glazing!

Modern Open-Plan Kitchen in Glass Extension Style Within Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect open plan kitchen,kitchen diner,glass extension,glass conservatory,garden room,oak veneer kitchen,walnut kitchen,porcelain tile floor,basement acess,quartz worktop
Style Within

Modern Open-Plan Kitchen in Glass Extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Wow. The glazing here has come about as a result of the entire side of the house being removed and replaced with a side return extension and stunning glass. You just can't believe it can you? Look how much light it has allowed to flow into this kitchen!

Modern Kitchen Diner Style Within Modern Kitchen Wood Beige modern kitchen,oak veneer kitchen,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,porcelain tile floor,home lighting,kitchen lighting,ceiling speakers,large fridge freezer,timber kitchen
Style Within

Modern Kitchen Diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Where do we start here? The dual-veneer finishes of the cabinets? The blue glass backsplash? The outrageous black quartz counters? Talk about a whole lot of incredible materials all in one space! There is even underfloor heating too AND recessed spotlights AND ceiling speakers! Phew!

Diner in Glass Side extension Style Within Modern Conservatory Wood Beige open plan,kitchen diner,glass extension,garden room,glass conservatory,porcelain floor,cantilever light,home lighting,glass roof,glass facade
Style Within

Diner in Glass Side extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

This extension is doing a lot for the kitchen, not least, giving it enough space for a formal dining area! You can also see a super glass safety rail that leads down to the basement as well!

4. Shaker supreme.

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback Style Within Kitchen White purple splashback,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,shaker kitchen,kitchen extension,cream kitchen,engineered oak floor,L kitchen
Style Within

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

The purple glass backsplash is really doing a lot to modernize an otherwise quite traditional shaker-style kitchen. Add in heavy quartz worktops and integrated appliances and you have something amazing!

5. Open-plan perfection.

Kitchen Diner overlooking garden Style Within Kitchen Wood White open plan kitchen,kitchen diner,handpainted kitchen,ivory kitchen,white kitchen,shaker kitchen,handmade kitchen,garden room,tulip dining table,granite worktop,stripped floor,knock through
Style Within

Kitchen Diner overlooking garden

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

The first thing to know about this kitchen is that two rooms have been knocked through into one, to create the perfect large space! If we told you that the shaker cabinets have been hand-painted, would you be even more impressed? We thought so!

Classic Kitchen Style Within Kitchen Wood White granite worktop,kitchen dresser,handmade kitchen,white kitchen,stripped floor,glass kitchen units,modern range cooker,shaker kitchen,in frame kitchen
Style Within

Classic Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

How beautiful does the freestanding range cooker look in this modern/traditional hybrid kitchen? It really lends some authority to the function of the room and stops the cabinets from looking old fashioned!

Dining Area for new kitchen Style Within Kitchen Wood White garden room,tulip dining table,series 7 chairs,colourful chairs,dining chairs,white dining table,french doors,open plan diner,kitchen diner
Style Within

Dining Area for new kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Making space for a new dining area at the end of the room was a great idea, as diners get the full benefit of the views through the gorgeous french doors! Bon appetite!

6. Minty fresh!

Classic Kitchen Diner Style Within Kitchen Wood White open plan diner,kitchen diner,shaker kitchen,white kitchen,garden room,granite worktop,travertine floor,modern range cooker,kitchen lighting,classic kitchen
Style Within

Classic Kitchen Diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

The pale mint green walls here add such a refreshing coolness to the room and contrast with hand-painted traditional cabinets so well. Add in a disguised extractor that is tucked up inside the original chimney, a modern range cooker and granite worktops and suddenly, you have a really unique combination of design choices.

Kitchen-Diner Style Within Kitchen Wood White classic kitchen,garden room,travertine tiles,open plan,kitchen diner,oak breakfast bar,white kitchen,shaker kitchen,bifold doors,folding sliding door,patio doors
Style Within

Kitchen-Diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

New bi-folding doors have added such character and charm to this kitchen and dining area! The garden really looks as though it is creeping into the room!

Dining end of kitchen diner Style Within Kitchen Wood White garden room,open plan,kitchen diner,granite worktop,white kitchen,classic kitchen,travertine floor,curved base unit,black worktop,kitchen lighting,oak dining table
Style Within

Dining end of kitchen diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Having a designated dining area must be such a treat in this large kitchen, but when you find out that the table is solid oak, it goes up a whole level! Gorgeous!

7. Modern shaker.

Contemporary kitchen with blue splashback Style Within Kitchen White modern kitchen,open plan,kitchen diner,modern range cooker,engineered oak floor,kitchen splashback,glass splashback,blue splashback,shaker kitchen,glass cooker hood
Style Within

Contemporary kitchen with blue splashback

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

This contemporary take on a traditional shaker kitchen, with sleek metal handles and simple insets would have looked incredible no matter what, but with a baby blue glass backsplash in place, it is everything! The quartz worktop adds serious depth and those floorboards! So wide and uniform, they really make the floor a feature to be admired, which is simple, thanks to the skylight that floods the room with natural sunlight!

8. Gorgeous in gray.

Gloss grey kitchen in open plan kitchen diner Style Within Modern Kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,open plan,quartz,white worktop,glass kitchen splashback,eye level oven,gas hob,cooker hood,plinth lighting,porcelain floor tiles
Style Within

Gloss grey kitchen in open plan kitchen diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

What could be better than a gloss gray kitchen? So on-trend right now and with the new extension in place, so much light is coming in, which prevents the room from feeling too dark or enclosed.

Modern gloss grey kitchen Style Within Modern Kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,open plan,quartz,white worktop,glass kitchen splashback,eye level oven,gas hob,cooker hood,pelmet light
Style Within

Modern gloss grey kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Wow! How pretty is this white quartz worktop? It really peps up the room and adds in a touch of crisp and classic styling. You can't beat white in terms of freshness!

Gloss grey kitchen island with white quartz worktop Style Within Modern Kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,open plan,quartz,white worktop,glass kitchen splashback,eye level oven,gas hob,cooker hood,plinth lighting,porcelain floor tiles
Style Within

Gloss grey kitchen island with white quartz worktop

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Plinth and cabinet lighting? Wow! How much more can one kitchen have? Lighting the island and backsplash makes for a gorgeous ambiance and the island actually looks as though it is floating!

Modern gloss grey kitchen in side return extension Style Within Modern Kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,modern kitchen,patio doors,bifold doors,extension,porcelain tiles
Style Within

Modern gloss grey kitchen in side return extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

New bi-folding doors offer practicality and a great flow of fresh air, but can we take a moment to appreciate the zesty accent colors that have been added in? The orange light shades, in particular, make such a dramatic impression.

Gloss grey kitchen island in side return extension Style Within Modern Kitchen Grey side return,extension,powder coated aluminium,bifold doors,glazed extension,gloss grey kitchen,white worktop,white splashback,plinth light,kitchen island,glass facade
Style Within

Gloss grey kitchen island in side return extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Speaking of accent colors, how about some lime green stools? The perfect way to break up the large expanses of grey and beige, the green is so punchy and new!

White quartz worktop with undermount sink Style Within Modern Kitchen Grey kitchen tap,undermount sink,quartz worktop,white worktop,grey kitchen,swan neck tap,flexible tap,pelmet light
Style Within

White quartz worktop with undermount sink

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

For the finishing flourish, an under mount sink has been installed, along with a flexible washer tap, proving that even the most aesthetically pleasing kitchens can still be incredible practical too!

For more kitchen inspiration, check out this article: 3 unique kitchens with delicious details.

Which of these kitchens would you love to have in your home?

