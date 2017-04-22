8 unique kitchens that you'll want!

Who wants a kitchen that is exactly like everyone else's? Nobody we know, that's for sure! With that in mind, we went on a mission, to find some unique, stylish and beautiful kitchens to show you today, so that you know just how much is possible when you exert a little imagination and creativity! We think that any kitchen planner would agree that all of these are well considered and gorgeous spaces, ready for some serious cooking or just happy eating and if you are in the market for something more creative for your culinary space, you don't need to look any further for some serious inspiration.
Let's take a look!
Gloss white cabinets are always pretty, but when you top them with a white quartz worktops that has silver chippings embedded in it, you suddenly have a glittering and gorgeous kitchen! We love the integrated handles and that ice blue backsplash is stunning!
Props to whoever decided that orange would be the perfect accent color here as they were SO right! Brushed stainless steel appliances keep the contemporary theme working throughout as well.
There are so many amazing qualities to this seemingly understated kitchen, but let's start with that fabulous pastel hue! Fresh, clean and modern, not to mention quite unusual for a kitchen, we think the ice blue is really working here!
You think the floor here is pretty standard? Think again! Those are heavy porcelain tiles, set over a wet underfloor heating system! That's right; you'd have toasty toes as you cook up a storm! Wow!
Let's talk appliances! Firstly, we love that they are all integrated and secondly, this island though! Impressive in its own right, thanks to the size, it has a full integrated ceramic hob and a pop up extractor that vents all your cooking fumes out through the floor! Amazing!
Wow. The glazing here has come about as a result of the entire side of the house being removed and replaced with a side return extension and stunning glass. You just can't believe it can you? Look how much light it has allowed to flow into this kitchen!
Where do we start here? The dual-veneer finishes of the cabinets? The blue glass backsplash? The outrageous black quartz counters? Talk about a whole lot of incredible materials all in one space! There is even underfloor heating too AND recessed spotlights AND ceiling speakers! Phew!
This extension is doing a lot for the kitchen, not least, giving it enough space for a formal dining area! You can also see a super glass safety rail that leads down to the basement as well!
The purple glass backsplash is really doing a lot to modernize an otherwise quite traditional shaker-style kitchen. Add in heavy quartz worktops and integrated appliances and you have something amazing!
The first thing to know about this kitchen is that two rooms have been knocked through into one, to create the perfect large space! If we told you that the shaker cabinets have been hand-painted, would you be even more impressed? We thought so!
How beautiful does the freestanding range cooker look in this modern/traditional hybrid kitchen? It really lends some authority to the function of the room and stops the cabinets from looking old fashioned!
Making space for a new dining area at the end of the room was a great idea, as diners get the full benefit of the views through the gorgeous french doors! Bon appetite!
The pale mint green walls here add such a refreshing coolness to the room and contrast with hand-painted traditional cabinets so well. Add in a disguised extractor that is tucked up inside the original chimney, a modern range cooker and granite worktops and suddenly, you have a really unique combination of design choices.
New bi-folding doors have added such character and charm to this kitchen and dining area! The garden really looks as though it is creeping into the room!
Having a designated dining area must be such a treat in this large kitchen, but when you find out that the table is solid oak, it goes up a whole level! Gorgeous!
This contemporary take on a traditional shaker kitchen, with sleek metal handles and simple insets would have looked incredible no matter what, but with a baby blue glass backsplash in place, it is everything! The quartz worktop adds serious depth and those floorboards! So wide and uniform, they really make the floor a feature to be admired, which is simple, thanks to the skylight that floods the room with natural sunlight!
What could be better than a gloss gray kitchen? So on-trend right now and with the new extension in place, so much light is coming in, which prevents the room from feeling too dark or enclosed.
Wow! How pretty is this white quartz worktop? It really peps up the room and adds in a touch of crisp and classic styling. You can't beat white in terms of freshness!
Plinth and cabinet lighting? Wow! How much more can one kitchen have? Lighting the island and backsplash makes for a gorgeous ambiance and the island actually looks as though it is floating!
New bi-folding doors offer practicality and a great flow of fresh air, but can we take a moment to appreciate the zesty accent colors that have been added in? The orange light shades, in particular, make such a dramatic impression.
Speaking of accent colors, how about some lime green stools? The perfect way to break up the large expanses of grey and beige, the green is so punchy and new!
For the finishing flourish, an under mount sink has been installed, along with a flexible washer tap, proving that even the most aesthetically pleasing kitchens can still be incredible practical too!
