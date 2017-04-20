5 Ways to Decorate your House for Summer

Summer is easy and light-hearted; the air is breezy and the flowers are colorful and in bloom. Not only is it time to pack away your winter clothes, but also a perfect time to rethink your house décor and prepare for a new season. There are many creative ways to decorate your home interiors; from bright decor accents to flirty fabrics and a simple new welcome mat will have your house refreshed in no time.
Summer is also about the exterior looking just as inviting and gorgeous as the interior with an attractive backyard or patio that looks interesting and fun even at night. It’s easy and affordable and below we have few tips to get your space ready for warmer temperatures.
Winter is over, everything changes and so does your focal point. In winter, the fireplace usually is the main focus. We have it lit during cold winter nights, and so we center the way we decorate our room around it. But it’s the new season—a warmer one where we see less use of the fireplace. It’s the right time to switch it up and take advantage of a blooming garden by creating a focal point around your large windows. Get the heavy dark rug cleaned and replace it with light summery rugs and create a new scene around that. There is variety of ways to creating the perfect focal point for your summer house, just remember to keep it simple, light and clutter free.
One bold item can instantly set a playful mood to welcome the new season. Bringing color into your house is a great way to brighten your spirits. Soft pastel tones are great for summer; there are easy on the eye and can simply be added through décor accessories that instantly lighten up the room. Use decorative vases, light fixtures with colorful shades or a well curated gallery wall with fun elements. Alternatively, make a summer statement with a colorful couch which also acts as your centre piece. If you have a neutral one, adorn it with colorful accent pillows and a throw for a bold look.
Nothing screams summer like greens and colorful blooming flowers. Plants are a must have to add an organic appeal and complete a room’s décor. They can bloom throughout the season and can beautifully transition from the garden into your house. Opt for a mix of summer flowers and plants in creative vases and plant pots for a charming, natural and bold look.
The colors and amazing shapes make your home look fresh and bright and are perfect for every room in the house. For instance, orchards look breathtaking in the bathroom and can instantly enliven the space. Hang flowers such as lavender in a flowerpot to wow your guest and also to give your home a deep characteristic fragrance. Find a perfect spot for lilies by your kitchen window; they are a perfect touch of sweetness to your kitchen décor.
Keeping your outdoors looking as good as the indoors will have you enjoying the cool breeze in summer. We spend so much time outdoors, hosting family and friends and taking advantage of the warm weather. You want your outdoor space to reflect your personality and tell a story. Simply do this with pretty outdoor furniture; so how about you give your old wicker chair a facelift with a good spray paint in cool summer colors such as yellow, bright blue or a hot pink.
Colorful accent pillows to accessorize your outdoor furniture bring the space to life. Select a few accessories such as candles lanterns to use during night entertaining or a simple outdoor area rug for comfort and an extra pop of color. Adorn your table with a vase with fresh flowers for a touch of elegance. A little craftiness and creative will give you a new beautiful patio or backyard.
Summer is all about bringing in cool air and keeping the house as fresh as possible. Get rid of drapery material and bring out those floral and colorful curtains. Tropical prints in voile fabric are trendy this year and just the solution to the oppressive summer heat. There are light, beautiful and flirty. There are plenty of ways to play with different fabrics and patterns in summer; think bright botanical prints for your bedding to lift the room’s mood. Go for accent pillows in fun patterns and summery stripes – cotton, linen and flax fabrics