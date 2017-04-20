5 Ways to Decorate your House for Summer

Summer is easy and light-hearted; the air is breezy and the flowers are colorful and in bloom. Not only is it time to pack away your winter clothes, but also a perfect time to rethink your house décor and prepare for a new season. There are many creative ways to decorate your home interiors; from bright decor accents to flirty fabrics and a simple new welcome mat will have your house refreshed in no time.

Summer is also about the exterior looking just as inviting and gorgeous as the interior with an attractive backyard or patio that looks interesting and fun even at night. It’s easy and affordable and below we have few tips to get your space ready for warmer temperatures.