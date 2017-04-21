Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern kitchens that will blow your mind!

When it comes to cool kitchens, contemporary styling really is the way to go! Sleek cabinets, bold color choices and functional solutions all combine so naturally in a modern kitchen, which is probably why kitchen planners find themselves inundated with requests for strikingly chic and cutting edge ideas! If you like the idea of a new, funky kitchen but don't know where to start, let us give you some incredible inspiration today, as we've found a seemingly endless collection of gorgeous spaces that will have you ripping your old wall tiles off and deliberately damaging your counters, so you have an excuse to replace them!

Have you ever seen two-tone…

work this well? Such a dramatic and unusual way to blend colors, the intersecting drawer fronts look amazing!

Glossy beige cabinets manage to look…

MODISH Kitchen

neutral AND modern at the same time! Those tiles are a revelation as well!

Wow! Red and black…

in an open-plan design is so fresh and new!

All wood cabinets might not…

be 'modern' per se, but coupled with an open layout, bold wall tiles and open shelves, they really are!

This niche kitchen looks…

so eye-catching! A perfect U-shaped design makes the dark space feel cozy and almost a little secretive!

Teal and white is…

always alright, if this kitchen is anything to go by! Look at those light fixtures and tiles too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Vivid colors that shouldn't work…

really do, if you use them with confidence! We love the graphic novel wallpaper too, as it gives the whole room a real novelty feel!

Can we take a moment…

to appreciate the full-on genius storage here? Sure, the colors are beautiful but look at those wall shelves and utensil racks too!

This kitchen has it all!

Wood, patterned tiles, glossy surfaces and an open design! Talk about nailing the modern look!

Navy blue and white…

really manages to look classic and contemporary all at once. Those chevron tiles are making us envious too!

Black and red will…

knock 'em dead! Never mind the decal here, we think this is modern kitchen heaven!

Can you see all the storage…

in this kitchen? Built up to the ceiling, the wealth of cabinets, in a heady turquoise, are stunning! Love that decal too!

Long and lean cabinets…

really stretch the perceived space in this kitchen! Can we all admire that statement island too? Unreal!

Ever seen a kitchen that makes…

you yell yee haw? You have now! Muted tones and amazing accessories really have created a modern rustic hybrid kitchen to end them all here!

Orange you glad…

you saw this kitchen? Puns aside, we love the spacious layout and striking use of color here. It was a bold move to risk patterned tiles too, but wow, they really work!

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: Kitchen storage that will make your life easier.

Which of these amazing kitchens really caught your eye?

