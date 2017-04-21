15 modern kitchens that will blow your mind!

When it comes to cool kitchens, contemporary styling really is the way to go! Sleek cabinets, bold color choices and functional solutions all combine so naturally in a modern kitchen, which is probably why kitchen planners find themselves inundated with requests for strikingly chic and cutting edge ideas! If you like the idea of a new, funky kitchen but don't know where to start, let us give you some incredible inspiration today, as we've found a seemingly endless collection of gorgeous spaces that will have you ripping your old wall tiles off and deliberately damaging your counters, so you have an excuse to replace them!