Top 5: from a modern chalet to 10 Feng Shui tricks to fill your home with positive energy

So we have reached that time of the week once again! You asked for it, you got it! Here are the best articles of the week, chosen by you. If you missed them, here is your chance to take a peek, if you have already read them, it is a great time to re-read them.
We take you through An amazing modern chalet to How much does a modern house really cost, we pit stop at 13 ideas for what you can do with the roof of your home. We also give you a Wooden dream house within reach and finally 10 Feng Shui tricks to fill your home with positive energy.
Shall we?
A gentle breeze and soothing wooden retreat in the country – that’s the magic of owning a chalet-style home. The chalet style of design and architecture is one that brings about a charming, alpine feel all year round. It is reminiscent of a rural landscape dotted with holiday homes and happy faces… The urban chalet we will explore today, designed by Bongers Architecture, is one made with modern materials and the typical A-line structure that this school of design follows. Ready for a closer look? Click here to see more!
Advances in prefabricated concrete construction are bringing house prices way down. The biggest advances are being made in economies that are experiencing a boom period in private ownership and, as such, are home to construction companies that are pioneering methods that are less than traditional and, in a highly competitive market, are bringing prices way down.
From the street, this small house looks amazing with its sleek modern design features and inside it it similarly chic and contemporary. Located in Puebla, Mexico, the low cost architectural and building principles here can be emulated the world over for dream home that is kind to the wallet.
See it here.
When you want to make the most of every space in your home, it's fundamental to see and use all the possibilities to their full extent. If your roof really only serves the purpose of covering the rooms beneath it but has the capacity to be a whole lot more (sadly not all roofs will meet the criteria) then why not transform it into a livable, enjoyable and stunning space.
One of the great advantages of this space is that it can have many uses. From a guest bedroom to a weekend BBQ spot, a study room or a rooftop garden, two things is clear—versatility is abundant and there is plenty that you can do with a space that was previously used only to cover your home. Today we provide you with 13 ideas to help you decide what you need, and what will work. It's also advised to check out what our professionals have to say, as they can help you implement the plans in the end.
See the full list here.
The options available to us today are endless, and while you are still dreaming of owning something, it may already be there. Even a home! Such is the case with the prefabricated house, which has become widely available and enormously popular. Of course, such a finished house is characterized by simplicity of design. It is important that construction costs are low, and that construction techniques are easily and quickly applied, since the production of finished parts occur in a factory and needs only to be assembled on land. With all of these characteristics, the prefabricated house is for those who love simplicity and who doesn’t want anything to do with construction chaos. Your very own home in no time and an affordable budget!
This prefabricated house is the product of the skilled artisan enterprises, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri. This particular model is a house fit for a family of 3-4 people, with wood used as the main material in construction. The building has been meticulously designed in every functional area. The shape and contours of the house are very familiar to all – a simple house which provides adequate dwelling space and fulfills lifestyle needs.
Join us, take a look here!
The home should be a place of rest and relaxation – it is your sanctuary and the decor can play a huge role in the success of your desired ambiance. Achieving serenity through a sense of style is the perfect path to true tranquility. When it comes to your interior scheme, a little goes a long way to creating domestic bliss.
Feng Shui can actively assist you in establishing positive energy throughout your home, boosting the aura within your living spaces, while reducing negative vibes. We’ve collated 10 tips we believe are the best starting point to ensure your dwelling looks and feels welcoming, while reducing your stress and associated anxiety or tension.
If you’re ready to begin, read on here…