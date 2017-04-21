3 before and after projects that will wow you (with plans)

What makes this project so astounding? The fact that the original house had been split into two separate apartments, which needed to be reconfigured back into one beautiful family home. You can already tell that a gargantuan amount of design and construction work must have gone into this endeavor, right?

With three double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a massive family bathroom, the ground floor was totally redesigned to combine two rooms into one stunning living room. More than that though, a side return extension was also added to the rear, in order to offer a dream kitchen/diner. We were astounded to see that no structural supports were left visible here, but you come and take a look for yourself and see if you are impressed as well!