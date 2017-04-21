3 before and after projects that will wow you (with plans)

Wow! To say that we have some outstanding transformations to show you today would be seriously selling the featured projects short, and we think that any interior designer would agree with us! Old fashioned, small or neglected homes have been given the magic touch and turned into beautiful homes that we can all covet, to the extent that if you're planning a serious home renovation, we know you'll be making some notes as you scan through these pictures! We'll introduce you to the projects and then leave you to drink in the pictures and plans, so get our reading glasses on because as Aerosmith would say; you don't want to miss a thing!
The building that contains this first home was built in the 1950s and is a striking concrete block of maisonettes. With that in mind, you won't be surprised to see that the before snaps are all old fashioned and, we're sorry to say it, a little uninspiring! Put it this way; open-plan design was not yet a thing! What you'll see in the after shots, however, is a two-bedroom dream home that explores the possibility of open spaces and seeks to start a dialogue with natural materials and retro furniture. You'll love what has been accomplished here, so let's get to it, after being horrified by the kitchen, as it was!
What makes this project so astounding? The fact that the original house had been split into two separate apartments, which needed to be reconfigured back into one beautiful family home. You can already tell that a gargantuan amount of design and construction work must have gone into this endeavor, right?
With three double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a massive family bathroom, the ground floor was totally redesigned to combine two rooms into one stunning living room. More than that though, a side return extension was also added to the rear, in order to offer a dream kitchen/diner. We were astounded to see that no structural supports were left visible here, but you come and take a look for yourself and see if you are impressed as well!
And now, for something a little different! Found in a beautiful coastal town, Porth Cottage was an old farm building that was bought with the intention of being converted into a stunning holiday home and boy, has that brief been achieved! Not the largest of homes, by any means, the finished styling of this property is what makes it so standout, that and the generous living room, cozy ambiance and beautiful color scheme!
Extensive renovation works were completed to the original wooden beams and rustic stone walls have been balanced out by a new addition, which comfortably encapsulates two bedrooms, a bathroom and even an en-suite. You won't believe how much storage is hidden away behind the cladding as well! Prepare to suddenly need a holiday in Cornwall, England!
For more terrific transformations, take a look at this article: A massive home transformation.